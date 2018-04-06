‘Bachelorette’ 2018 Spoilers: Becca Kufrin’s Final Rose Frontrunner Reportedly Has Emerged, Says Reality Steve

Gossip king 'Reality Steve' reveals that there's one particular frontrunner on 'The Bachelorette' 2018 season who seems likely to get Becca Kufrin's final rose.

Becca Kufrin is ABC’s The Bachelorette 2018 star, and spoilers tease that she may be on her way to finding her true Mr. Right. Filming will not wrap up until early May, but gossip king Reality Steve is sharing teasers and says there is already a solid frontrunner to be the last man standing. Which guy does he think is the most likely final rose recipient based on the Bachelorette spoilers he’s hearing so far?

According to Reality Steve’s latest Bachelorette spoilers, Becca Kufrin and her guys are about to start filming Episode 6 in Virginia. That means there is still plenty of time for things to change, but it sounds as if Becca’s journey to find love is following a similar path as several other recent seasons.

In early seasons of the franchise, the sparks between the first impression rose recipient and the lead often fizzled early. However, that tendency has shifted in recent Bachelorette seasons and spoilers hint the pattern may hold up for Becca too.

Reality Steve has revealed that a suitor named Garrett received Becca’s first rose and may end up being the last man standing as well. His Bachelorette spoilers tease that based on everything he is hearing so far, this bachelor is definitely the frontrunner for Kufrin’s final rose.

As the gossip guru pointed out in a recent blog post, the last three Bachelorette stars have all ended up with their final rose recipient. Rachel Lindsay, JoJo Fletcher, and Kaitlyn Bristowe are all still engaged to their first and final rose recipients, and fans will be anxious to see if Kufrin can extend that streak.

(SPOILER): For those keeping track, if Garrett does end up winning, that’ll be four consecutive “Bachelorette” seasons that the guy who received the first impression rose ended up winning. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) April 6, 2018

Based on the Bachelorette spoilers available so far, it looks like it’s a guy named Garrett Yrigoyen who has captured Becca’s interest, and Reality Steve has teased since he first revealed Yrigoyen’s participation that Garrett would likely be a contestant to watch. Some spoiler photos of Becca and Garrett on a one-on-one date have emerged on social media, and it sounds as if those who were at the filming thought that Kufrin and Yrigoyen were pretty cute together.

Of course, the hometown and overnight dates often shake things up with the leads and the early frontrunners. However, it looks like the sparks will be flying between Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen throughout this upcoming season. Plenty of additional Bachelorette spoilers will emerge before the 2018 premiere in May, and fans are hoping that a true love story comes together after all Becca went through with Bachelor star Arie Luyendyk Jr.