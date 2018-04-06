Kelly Clarkson Shares The Hilarious Bet She Made With Blake Shelton If She Wins ‘The Voice’

Blake has to do something pretty interesting if Kelly wins the show during her first season as coach

Blake Shelton has to do something a little embarrassing if Kelly Clarkson wins The Voice during her very first stint as host. The former American Idol winner revealed to Entertainment Tonight this week that she made a hilarious bet with the country star if she wins, he pretty much has to bow down to the “Love So Soft” singer.

Kelly revealed in a clip obtained by the site that if she wins The Voice when the latest round of episodes come to an end in May, Blake will have to refer to her as “Queen Kelly Clarkson” going forward.

“We made a bet. He has to call me Queen Kelly Clarkson,” Clarkson explained of her bet with her fellow The Voice coach. “Like, ‘Yes, queen. No, queen.'”

Proving that the two really are taking the competition seriously this year after being close friends for more than a decade before the mom of two joined the coaching panel, Kelly also revealed while coaching one of her contestants with mentor Cassadee Pope that she was excited to show off just how good her acts are.

“I can’t wait to rub this moment in Blake’s face,” Kelly teased while Cassadee – who won the third season of The Voice back in 2012 and was actually on Team Blake – laughed.

The confessions all went down in a new round of outtake footage published online by ET this week, which also showed off a slightly sweeter moment between the coaches.

The video showed frenemies Adam Levine, and Blake sharing a sweet – though slightly awkward – hug on the set before host Carson Daly and Kelly joined in while fellow coach Alicia Keys looked on.

The hug marked a rare display of affection for the twosome who often show off their friendly rivalry on the show with jokey jabs.

Levine and Shelton even made a bet of their own last season, not too dissimilar to the one Clarkson set up with the “Honey Bee” singer this time around.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Adam and Blake were locked in a serious album battle last year after both dropped new releases on the same day.

Speaking to Billboard in November 2017, both Levine and Shelton revealed that they’d made a bet with one another where the one who sold the least amount of albums would have to refer to the other with a unique nickname.

Adam told the site that if he and his Maroon 5 bandmates ended up winning the sales war that Blake would have to call him “the greatest there ever was,” while he would have to call the singer “Captain Country” if he won.

But it was bad news for Blake. Though his album Texhoma Shore debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart, Adam and Maroon 5 bested him sales-wise.

WBWN reported at the time that the band sold 57,000 more copies of their album Red Blue Pills in the first week of release than Gwen Stefani’s boyfriend, which meant Shelton had to swallow his pride to call his fellow The Voice coach “the greatest there ever was.”

The Voice Season 14 airs on Monday and Tuesdays on NBC.