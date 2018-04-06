Deportivo La Coruna Vs Malaga Live Stream, TV Channel, And Kick-Off Time

Deportivo has struggled this season with just four wins from their 30 league games so far.

The relegation battle heats up as the 19th placed Deportivo La Coruna hosts 20th placed Malaga in Round 31 of this season’s La Liga competition this Friday. Estadio Municipal de Riazor will be the venue that settles this bottom-table confrontation, according to La Liga News. Fans can watch the game online through the live-streaming link provided below.

With just 20 points in their bags, Deportivo is all but certain to be relegated from the top flight. Depor is winless in their last 15 league games. They will head into this game following a disappointing 1-0 loss at the hands of Atletico Madrid in their last league fixture.

Clarence Seedorf’s men are having a miserable campaign so far, which looks to end disastrously for them. With the league season running in the final phase, Deportivo is unable to find any resilience so far as they look down and out at the moment. Considering Friday’s clash with the bottom club, La Coruna will somehow hope to manage an all-important three points, which can assist in their hope for survival.

On the other hand, Malaga is looking done and dusted in the top flight as they are hanging at the bottom of the table. The struggling side has had an abysmal season with just four wins and 21 defeats from 30 league games. Jose Gonzalez’s men have managed 17 points on the road, which keeps them 11 points away from the safe zone.

However, after going through a 14-game winless run, the visitors registered an impressive victory over fifth-placed Villarreal in their last league outing. Despite being sunk into probable relegation, Malaga will feel confident ahead of the Friday’s clash courtesy of last Sunday’s famous victory.

TV Channel

In the U.S., the will be broadcast live on beIN SPORTS en Espanol, iGol, and beIN SPORTS CONNECT. The game can also be enjoyed online live through live streaming site Fubo TV.

Kick-Off Time for Deportivo La Coruna vs Malaga Live Stream

Following are the kick-off times of the Deporivo vs Malaga game across various regions.

Europe (U.K.) – 8 p.m., Friday

EST – 4 p.m., Friday

South America (Brazil) – 4 p.m., Friday

Asia (India) – 12:30 a.m., Saturday

Australia – 5 a.m., Saturday

Where To WatchDeportivo La Coruna vs. MalagaLive Stream

You can watch Deportivo La Coruna vs Malaga live Streaming through Bet365.