Carrie Underwood Shares First Photo Of Full Face Since Horrific Accident

Carrie Underwood is officially showing off her full face again. The country music star has been hiding her gorgeous face since suffering a horrific injury that left her with over 40 stitches in her face.

According to an April 6 report by Hollywood Life, Carrie Underwood took to her Instagram account on Friday to post the first photo of her entire face since her scary accident back in Nov. 2017. Along with dozens of stitches to her face, the singer’s accident also left her with a broken wrist and several facial injuries.

Carrie Underwood’s face photo was a welcome sight for fans who have been missing her on social media. Although Underwood has been posting on Instagram off and on, she’s mostly kept her face hidden using her clothing, emoji’s, or posting photos of her profile instead of having her face in full view.

The new snapshot reveals Carrie Underwood on stage singing with her band. The country music favorite revealed in the caption that she had missed her band during their time off, and looked right at home on stage. However, the picture was taken from a distance, and no scars could be made out.

Just days earlier, Carrie Underwood posted a photo of the side of her face where fans could make out a bit of scarring on her face and nose. However, they supported the former American Idol winner telling her that she looked as beautiful as ever after the accident, and expressing their gratitude that she is doing well after the incident.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Carrie Underwood and her husband, NHL player Mike Fisher, may also be working on growing their family. Rumors are flying that Carrie and Mike are expecting again, and this time friends and family members allegedly believe Underwood could be pregnant with twins. The singer even reportedly has a nursery theme in mind stemming from her love of classic children’s books. So far, Carrie and Mike have yet to confirm any pregnancy rumors, but fans will be watching to see if the singer develops a noticeable baby bump in the coming months.

Carrie Underwood seems to be prepping for a full-on comeback, and her fans are eagerly awaiting more photos and performances as she continues to recover from her face injury.