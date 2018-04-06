Snoop Dog Down With ‘Spyro Reignited Trilogy’ Remaster For PS4 And Xbox One

Legendary rapper celebrates Spyro the Dragon's return with fans on Instagram.

Activision announced a remaster of the first three Spyro the Dragon games Thursday with the Spyro Reignited Trilogy. It didn’t take long before 90s OG rapper Snoop Dogg showed how stoked he was for his “nephew’s” return via social media.

Snoop Dogg shared a picture of himself in the studio holding up a Spyro the Dragon throwback shirt to his more than 22 million Instagram followers following Activision’s announcement.

He included the message, “I heard my nephew @Spyro was making a comeback so I had to unleash this #TBT tee. #UnleashTheDragon #Spyro_Partner.”

The Instagram post has received over 95,000 likes at the time of this article and over 1,000 comments. Those comments range from cheering Spyro’s return and asking where to get Snoop Dogg’s shirt to laughing at the Dogg Father calling the video game character his nephew.

As previously covered, the Spyro Reignited Trilogy is scheduled to launch September 21 for the PS4, PS4 Pro, Xbox One, and Xbox One X. It will include Spyro the Dragon, Spyro 2: Ripto’s Rage!, and Spyro: Year of the Dragon remade from the ground up and at a $39.99 price point.

Toys for Bob, one of the developers behind the Skylanders series, are handling the remake of the Spyro trilogy for modern consoles. The studio is working to faithfully recreate the more than 100 levels that span the original three games while also adding support for today’s controllers and adding smoother camera movements. Fans with a PS4 Pro or Xbox One X console should also expect additional bells and whistles like support for 4K resolution.

Additionally, characters are being re-imagined with “additional flair” that running the original PlayStation games on consoles in 2018 will afford.

Toys for Bob/Activision

The remastering extends to the audio side of the all three Spyro games as well. Tom Kenny, the original voice actor in Spyro 2 and Spyro: Year of the Dragon, will return to voice the character in all three games (Carlos Alazraqui voiced the character in the first title). Additionally, Stewart Copeland’s original soundtrack is being re-imagined for the trilogy. What form this reimagining will take has not been announced yet.

PlayStation 4 owners in North America with a copy of Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy can check out the Spyro Reignited Trilogy trailer for themselves through a cheat code entered on the game’s title screen. Entering “↑ ↑ ↓ ↓ ← → ← → square” will reveal Activision Publishing’s trailer celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Spyro series.