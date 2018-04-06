Beyonce’s Husband Say’s The Current U.S. Leadership Is Good, Here’s Why

The Trump administration has caused lots of controversies and has been the subject of many scandals. However, according to Beyonce’s husband Jay Z, Trump’s presidency is a good thing. Jay Z revealed this during an interview with David Letterman, while attempting to respond to a curveball question from the TV show host, who started the conversation by declaring, “I’m beginning to lose trust in the Trump administration… What do you think of that?”

And Jay Z responded by saying, “I think it is actually, a great thing. In his way, I think what he’s forcing people to do is have a conversation, [helping] people to bond together and work together. Like you can’t really address something that’s not revealed. He’s brought out an ugly side of America that we wanted to believe was gone and it’s still here, and we still got to deal with it… We have to have tough conversation, we have to talk about the “N” word. We have to talk about why white men are so privileged in this country.”

During the interview, Jay Z also spoke about how he dealt with cheating on his wife, Beyonce, saying that growing up, young men like him didn’t have role models to look up to, and so wasn’t really equipped with the knowledge on how to bring up a family, having grown up without a father. He revealed that they went to therapy to help deal with the situation, and still work hard on their marriage, and are in a better place because of that. On Beyonce and Jay Z’s controversial songs speaking about cheating, he referred to them as therapeutic, but the lyrics still very uncomfortable to listen to.

Beyonce’s album, Lemonade, was particularly alleged to allude to Jay Z’s infidelity. It caused tremendous controversy across the music industry, making it the Top Critics Album in 2016. At the time, the couple was rumored to have been dealing with numerous marital issues. A lack of trust on Beyonce’s part was cited to be the main problem.

Rachael Ray Responds to Being Mistaken for 'Becky with the Good Hair' on Beyoncé's Lemonade https://t.co/RXZxaGs9ZO — People (@people) March 14, 2018

She apparently couldn’t get past his cheating, something that almost broke their marriage. And according to Jay Z, they both had to choose between separating or fighting for their love. And they chose the latter. Beyonce’s album Lemonade was reportedly a channel for her to face issues plaguing her marriage as well as to address rumors related to their relationship.

Beyonce and Jay Z have three kids together – twins Sir Carter and Rumi aged 9 months, and Blue Ivy, who’s 6 years old. Both are outstanding music artists with a combined net worth of over $1 billion. Both are rumored to have a joint album that is unreleased.