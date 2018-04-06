Saint-Etienne Vs PSG Live Stream Ligue 1 And Kick-Off Time

Unai Emery's side is currently 16 points ahead of defending champions Monaco with seven matches to play.

Stade Geoffroy Guichard will host Friday’s 32nd round Ligue 1 fixture between Saint-Etienne and Paris Saint-Germain. Fans can watch Saint-Etienne vs. PSG live streaming through the link provided below.

PSG can win the Ligue 1 title this weekend if they win this game and Monaco loses the game against Nantes, according to ESPN FC.

Saint-Etienne is enjoying a good spell with the last nine games without a defeat. The hosts are in a successive win run in the league including last week’s 3-0 away victory over Nantes. Two goals from Remy Cabella accompanied by a goal from Mathieu Debuchy was enough for the mid-table club to grab all three points at Stade de la Beaujoire.

The home side is currently placed in the ninth position on the league table with 42 points from 31 games. Jean-Louis Gasset’s men have registered 11 wins and 11 defeats on the road, and have drawn nine games so far in the league campaign. With the league running in its final phase, Saint-Etienne will be looking forward to finishing inside the top 10. However, the tough fixture against the league leaders reduces their chances of a resounding league finish.

On the other hand, the Parisians are on a rampant league run with three league wins in a row. PSG inflicted a 2-1 away win over Nice in their last league outing. Angel Di Maria and Daniel Alves were in a score-sheet which canceled out Allan Saint-maximin’s early lead. Considering the sublime league momentum, PSG is looking all but sure to add another three points to their league tally.

Unai Emery’s men are running away with the title following an impressive lead at the top. The visitors have managed 83 points from 31 league games so far with 27 wins and just two setbacks. With a blistering attacking display, the leaders are looking unstoppable at the moment.

PSG toppled their Friday’s opponent by a comfortable 3-0 score-line in the reverse fixture, which solidifies their chance of registering another win in the campaign.

Kick-Off Time For Saint-Etienne Vs. PSG Live Stream

The live streaming of this Ligue 1 game starts in the various time zones some of which are provided below:

Europe (UK) – 7:45 pm, Friday

EST – 3:45 pm, Friday

South America (Brazil) – 3:45 pm, Friday

Asia (India) – 12:15 am, Saturday

Australia – 4:45 am, Saturday

Where To Watch Saint-Etienne Vs. PSG Live Stream

You can watch Saint-Etienne vs. PSG Live Stream through Bet365.