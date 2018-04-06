Khloe Kardashian Living In ‘Misery’ During Final Days Of Pregnancy, Reports ‘Hollywood Life’

Khloe Kardashian's final days of pregnancy haven't been easy.

Khloe Kardashian is currently in the last days of her pregnancy. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is enjoying her final moments of quiet before her life changes forever. However, they reportedly haven’t been easy.

According to an April 6 report by Hollywood Life, Khloe Kardashian is “miserable” as she nears the finish line in her pregnancy. The reality TV star, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson any day now, is said to be having some difficulty doing everyday things as she awaits the arrival of her new little bundle of joy.

Sources reveal that Khloe Kardashian is having trouble doing nearly everything, including walking. The insider dishes that Khloe is having a ton of cravings and is “always hungry.” She’s allegedly even been waking up in the middle of the night to eat ice cream. The source adds that Kardashian is “blissfully miserable” at the moment as she counts down the days until she can meet her daughter.

Khloe Kardashian is also said to be suffering from a lot of swelling. The Kardashian insider claims “everything from her ankles to her hands and feet are swollen” and that she’s having problems finding clothes that will fit her at this stage of her pregnancy. She also allegedly hasn’t been sleeping well at night, and Tristan Thompson has been supporting her as much as possible by bringing her what she wants and needs “as best he can.”

Recently, Khloe Kardashian revealed to fans that she’s been binge watching television in her final days of pregnancy. Khloe told her followers via social media that she’s been “nesting” and watching Billions as well as The Real Housewives of New York.

Kardashian is currently in Cleveland, Ohio, where Tristan Thompson lives and plays for the city’s NBA team, the Cavaliers. Although Khloe had been traveling back and forth from Cleveland to L.A., she’s too pregnant to travel now and will stay in Ohio until after the baby is born. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe and Tristan are also thinking about filming a spin-off show when their daughter is born.

Khloe Kardashian fans are now eagerly awaiting a baby announcement, the reveal of the little girl’s name, and a photo of the child.