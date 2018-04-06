Conor McGregor Reportedly Attacked A Bus Of His Rivals For This Reason, ‘The Independent’ Reports

Conor McGregor, a name that has become synonymous with the UFC and MMA fighting has been arrested. According to MMA Fighting.com, the Irishman, who’s also known as “The Notorious,” was charged with three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief. The charges stem from his reported involvement in a wild incident on UFC 223’s media day at the Barclays Center. Mcgregor has been accused of vandalizing a bus containing rival UFC fighters, including Khabib Nurmagomedov, one of his longtime foes.

There is video footage that popped up on social media and TMZ which appears to show Conor throwing guard rails, trash cans, hand dollies, and various other items at the bus.

McGregor turned himself into the police, and he was booked on Thursday night, MMA Fighting reported. His SBG teammate Cian Crowley was also charged with fewer violations than McGregor. He received one count of criminal mischief and one count of assault.

The Independent claims that Conor may have attacked the bus because Nurmagomedov was inside. Nurmagomedov was allegedly involved in a dispute with one of McGregor’s training partners, Artem Lobov, earlier in the week. On Thursday, MMA Fighting’s Ariel Helwani tweeted that his sources informed him that the incident was linked to a “retaliation” attempt against Nurmagomedov.

As for why this happened today, I’m told from multiple sources with knowledge that the motive was “retaliation” after Khabib Nurmagomedov and his team confronted Artem Lobov, one of Conor McGregor’s teammates and best friends, earlier this week. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 5, 2018

McGregor was also stripped of his UFC lightweight title this week as well. But it’s still unclear where that’s linked to this alleged violent outburst that landed him in handcuffs.

UFC fighter Conor McGregor seen in handcuffs after being charged with assault by NYPD https://t.co/I7NCUzoTTt pic.twitter.com/7zEQTTMSxR — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) April 6, 2018

On First Things First, UFC President, Dana White, claimed that McGregor flew from Ireland to the U.S. with a crew when he heard about the incident between Lobov and Nurmagomedov.

“Artem Lobov, who is on the undercard, is a very, very close friend of Conor McGregor,” White said. “He got into an altercation with Khabib Nurmagomedov and his team. When Conor found out, he loaded up the plane full of guys from Ireland, flew over here, and coordinated this attack.”

"I am laughing inside."@TeamKhabib sends a message to Conor McGregor after last night's incident. pic.twitter.com/ykgcLcBAmW — UFC 223 on BT Sport (@btsportufc) April 6, 2018

White has said that the incident was the most “disgusting thing” that ever happened in UFC. He has also said that he talked to McGregor and the star Irish fighter apologized for injuring fighters who were not a part of the feud. But he did not apologize for the incident as a whole, White said, because he believed they were necessary.

Multiple fighters were injured when the bus was vandalized. Ray Borg ended up with glass in his eye, White revealed during an interview. TMZ reported that Micheal Chiesa was injured and hospitalized. According to Business Insider, both fighters had scheduled bouts at UFC 223, and they have both been canceled. Lobov’s fight has also been nixed.