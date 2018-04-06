Meghan Markle Wears Bootleg Jeans And Heels At Invictus Games Event

The bride-to-be was both casual and chic as she hit the track with Prince Harry on Friday.

Weeks away from her royal wedding, Meghan Markle accompanied Prince Harry to visit the U.K. Team trials of the 2018 Invictus Games in Bath on Friday. The engaged couple hit the running track of the University of Bath where the team was training.

According to People, Meghan dressed casually and wore an Invictus Games Foundation polo shirt to match Prince Harry. She paired it with black bootleg jeans, an olive green trench coat, and black stilettos. While the heels seemed out of place on the track, Meghan pulled off the casual look by wearing her hair loose and untied.

Meghan Markle’s flared jeans are reportedly a favorite of hers, and she was previously spotted wearing the same pair while out shopping in London last year, the fan site Meghan’s Mirror reported. The pants are said to be from the brand Mother Denim.

Meanwhile, her coat is the Babaton Lawson Trench Coat from the Canadian fashion label Aritzia. Retailing at $245, the brand describes it as “an updated take on the classic trench” with an open front and lapel collars.

Meghan was photographed in a cheerful mood throughout the day as she interacted with the athletes. The Invictus Games, a Paralympics tournament, was founded by Prince Harry in 2014 for wounded and injured veterans. It has since been held in other countries. In 2017, the games were held in Toronto, where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their first public appearance as a couple.

Prince Harry and Ms. Markle speak to competitors watching the indoor sitting volleyball trials – one of the 11 adaptive sports of the @InvictusSydney games. #IG2018 pic.twitter.com/AwgD8jRmvB — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 6, 2018

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

According to those who were present at the sporting event in Bath, Meghan warmly chatted with the participants about various topics — from the British weather to her upcoming royal wedding. According to People, Meghan also showed genuine interest in her soon-to-be husband’s foundation. An athlete named Stephen Sebburn explained how the future princess asked about his family life and was “very open.”

“She was asking me about the run, so I explained it was the 1,500-meter and that everyone on the start line was sizing each other up at that point for the race. Then she asked me about my family life. She is very open considering how much pressure she is under,” the athlete said.

“She asked loads about me. It’s just crazy because everyone wants to meet her and as soon as they came out here everyone was really pumped up. It’s great that she’s here and so supportive.”

Meghan Markle happily chats with athletes at the Invictus Games U.K. Team trials on Friday. Kirsty Wigglesworth - WPA Pool / Getty Images

This year, the Invictus Games will be held in Sydney in October. The Daily Mail reported that Meghan Markle revealed that she will be traveling to Australia with Prince Harry to watch the tournament. This marks Meghan’s first confirmed appearance as Prince Harry’s wife and an official member of the royal family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding is only six weeks away. It will be held at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor on May 19.