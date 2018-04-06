Kristen Stewart Debunks Robert Pattinson Rumors By Taking Stella Maxwell On Coffee & Carb Run

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson disappoints 'Twilight' fans with separate love lives.

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson have been plagued with reunion rumors this week. Despite the fact that Good Time actor was spotted hanging out with Mabel, an up-and-coming British pop singer, and the Personal Shopper actress has been with her girlfriend, Stella Maxwell, for over a year, Twilight fans clung onto the speculations that their old vampiric couple may have a second go at their romance.

Their hopes were dashed again when the 27-year-old actress appeared with Stella yet again in Los Angeles early Thursday morning.

“Kristen Stewart was happy to have a mellow morning with girlfriend Stella Maxwell in LA Thursday, where they snagged coffee and pastries from a nearby coffee shop,” reported the Daily Mail. “The Twilight actress went for her typically messy-chic style, sporting wild bed-head and a ‘Keep Portland weird!’ hoodie while taking the Belgium-born beauty’s chihuahua for a walk.”

The couple has been in the west coast city for quite some time now, enjoying each other’s company as they take a break from their demanding schedules.

“The night before the couple dressed down in denim for an omakase dinner date at Sushi Park in West Hollywood,” according to the Daily Mail.

The Victoria’s Secret model also has been using this time to get back into yoga.

????‍♀️ A post shared by Stella! (@stellamaxwell) on Mar 30, 2018 at 11:31am PDT

With filming commitments and modeling gigs, Kristen and Stella are rarely in the same city at the same time.

Meanwhile, the recently single Robert Pattinson is filming a new project in Nova Scotia, Canada. The movie, The Lighthouse, is directed by Robert Eggers, who is known for Witch.

The 31-year-old actor also has been busy pursuing a new love in his life. The word on the street is that he and Mabel have been inseparable during London Fashion Week and that he looked “smitten” with her.

“They were practically inseparable at the Vogue party at Annabel’s, and again the following night at a Miu Miu fashion party where Rob was trying to be really low key,” a source told Mirror UK. “Their friendship has blossomed from there.”

Check out the new pop sensation in action on her Instagram.

Kristen Stewart will celebrate her 28th birthday this coming Monday.