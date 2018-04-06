‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Week Of April 9: Steffy Pushes Liam To Cut Hope Out Of His Life

Next week on 'B&B,' Dollar Bill finds life at home is less than peaceful and Liam is in a tug of war for his love.

Brand new The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from this week’s soap magazines reveal that the dynamic is about to shift between Hope, Liam, and Steffy, and one unlucky lady won’t be happy about the choices Liam makes. With Bill home from the hospital, the fallout is just beginning from the revelation that Liam shot him. There’s an all-out war brewing between Steffy and Hope while Ridge and Bill resume their hatred now that it’s clear Bill will survive his wound. Here’s a look at the action on B&B from Monday, April 9 through Friday, April 13.

B&B Spoilers, Monday, April 9

As the week starts, spoilers from She Knows Soaps promise that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) argue bitterly about Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). The gloves are off, and the ladies aren’t backing down in the fight over Liam. Now that Liam kissed Hope passionately, it seems he might be ready to choose her and cut his marital ties with Steffy.

Thorne Forrester (Ingo Rademacher) reminds Katie Logan (Heather Tom) that if she continues with her plans to marry Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks), she could lose her son Will. Thorne asks if Wyatt means so much to her that she would sacrifice her son. Katie can’t forget Bill Spencer’s (Don Diamont) threats to take Will if she persisted with her engagement to Wyatt and now she’s scared.

Thursday on @BandB_CBS: Liam found himself caught between two women. Read the entire #BoldandBeautiful recap and let us know if you are #TeamLeffy or #TeamLope https://t.co/i0Sdvb5uSQ pic.twitter.com/FksjDFRBnq — soapcentral.com (@soapcentral) April 6, 2018

Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers, Tuesday, April 10

On Tuesday, B&B spoilers indicate that Wyatt is hopeful that Bill’s shooting will force him to change his outlook on life and back off his threats to take Will from Katie if she marries Wyatt. However, a recent interview with Don Diamont in the soap magazines reveals that Bill will be worse than ever, will pursue Steffy, and plans to exact revenge on Liam for shooting him.

Also on Tuesday, Steffy is stunned when Hope tells her that she’s certain that Bill won’t stop until Steffy and Liam are split for good and Steffy is in his arms. It is the same warning that Hope gave to Liam when she begged him to divorce Steffy and choose her. Steffy is furious that Hope is no longer hiding her affection for Liam and the two ladies are ready to fight to win the man they want.

B&B Spoilers, Wednesday, April 11

By mid-week, Bill finds that his convalescence at home won’t be so peaceful. Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) knows that Bill still has his eye on Steffy and he’s not going to stand by and let him make a move on his daughter. Ridge threatens Bill, and it sounds like he’s ready to finish off his weakened enemy if he doesn’t stay away from Steffy.

Bold spoilers from Soap Central say that Thorne’s words weigh heavily on Katie and she’s worried that loving Wyatt could lead to losing Will. Katie makes a difficult decision, and it could be that she dumps Wyatt because she feels she has no other choice. However, since Celebrity Big Brother winner Marissa Winokur appears in May as a wedding planner, it seems that Watie will reunite soon.

Wow do you want them to get married? have a read https://t.co/Uj6BOSFjsK — Ridge Forrester (@TeamNuRidge1) March 28, 2018

Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers, Thursday, April 12

On Thursday, Detective Sanchez (Jeremy Ray Valdez) pressures Bill to remember who shot him. To try and help, Sanchez stops by Dollar Bill’s place and recreates the scene of the shooting to try and spark his recollection. Bill now knows that Liam shot him, but he’s decided to cover for his son with the cops rather than throw him to the wolves.

Also on the 12th, Steffy and her dad talk about Hope and question her motives. Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) won’t like the way her husband and daughter-in-law are talking about her darling daughter. Steffy and Ridge agree they need to keep a close eye on Hope and try to get her away from Liam so she can’t influence him any longer.

Steffy worries that Hope is spending time with Liam. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/5Be8WdK4r9 #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/Z5tMzoWeyH — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) April 6, 2018

B&B Spoilers, Friday, April 13

As the week closes, Bold spoilers predict that Brooke is concerned that Ridge could end up back up in jail if he can’t let go of his poisonous hatred of Bill. But it’s doubtful that Ridge will listen to his wife because his daughter’s happiness and future are on the line and Ridge must defend her even if he blows up his marriage.

After Liam told Steffy on Friday, April 6 that she should make a life with his father, she was floored. Next week, Steffy won’t take no for an answer and continues to push Liam to take her back. Steffy tries pressuring Liam to cut Hope out of his life and to quit working with her at Hope for the Future. Liam won’t do anything that Steffy asks.

Catch up on fresh B&B scoop on Bill leveraging Steffy to choose him by telling her Liam shot him, the fireworks coming when Liam and Hope tumble into bed and the persistent rumors that Steffy’s baby is Bill’s kid, not Liam’s. Watch CBS weekdays for new episodes and check back here often for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, news, and updates.