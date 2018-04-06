Matt Lauer ‘Snubbed’ By Kathie Lee And Hoda Kotb: No Invite To Anniversary Party, Claims ‘Radar Online’

The disgraced 'Today' host was 'supportive' of Kathie Lee and Hoda's program when it premiered 10 years ago.

There will certainly be clinking of wine glasses when Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb celebrate the 10th anniversary of their hour-long show. However, according to Radar Online, their former Today colleague Matt Lauer will not be invited to partake in this joyous celebration.

An insider dished that the disgraced former host of Today to this day remains close to Kathie Lee, and “internally there was debate” on whether they should invite Lauer. This would have been his first public appearance since the sexual harassment scandal that led to his firing, which shook up the popular morning show.

Who is invited to the anniversary party on Wednesday? Megyn Kelly, Savannah Guthrie, Willie Geist, and Carson Daly. Besides Matt Lauer, Ann Curry has not been invited to this celebration.

The insider who spoke to Radar Online believes that Lauer “should have been at least invited.” They explained that Matt had “championed” the new hour-long Kathie Lee and Hoda show when it first came out, when “[m]any people at NBC doubted that the show would work when it debuted.”

Despite “keeping a very low profile” since his firing, Matt Lauer has allegedly been keeping in close contact with Gifford and his former Today co-host, Savannah Guthrie.

It is not to say that he has not been friendly with other former colleagues.

According to Time, when Hoda Kotb was officially made Lauer’s replacement in early January, she beamed that Matt sent her a text message with some “really nice words,” congratulating her as the new Today co-host.

At that time, she called Matt “our good friend” but confessed that the surprise “revelations” surrounding his firing, not specifically naming, but alluding to the multiple sexual harassment allegations, made things “complicated.”

In January, Morning Joe and the Sunday Today anchor Willie Geist spoke to Entertainment Tonight about Matt Lauer. He revealed that he has been texting his former colleague “on a personal level.” He also gave some first-hand insight into how Lauer was doing since his very public fall from grace.

Geist vaguely revealed Matt was “as good as he can be” and that he was “figuring everything out.” He also stated that Matt was focused on his family.

The family life that Lauer appeared to be focused on appears to have recently hit a bump, claims Us Magazine. Earlier this week, Matt’s wife, Annette Roque, reportedly threatened “legal action” if her husband of nearly 19 years did not move out of the family home in the Hamptons.

Allegedly promising Lauer full access to their children, Roque, who has “quietly began the divorce process,” believed it was “best” for the family if he lived elsewhere and was allegedly surprised he did not realize this.

Their source claims that Lauer was “refusing to leave,” as he was concerned about the public perception of his moving out “after being fired from NBC.”