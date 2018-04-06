Kenny Rogers, 79, Cancels Farewell Tour Due To ‘Health Challenges’

The country legend has been forced to cancel the last dates of his tour, including a concert in the UK.

Kenny Rogers has been ordered by his medical team to cancel the remainder of his farewell tour due to “a series of health challenges.” According to USA Today, the announcement was made by the venues of the country music legend’s tour.

The 79-year-old country star has previously announced his retirement back in 2015. The series of concerts, entitled “The Gambler’s Last Deal” after his 1979 hit album “The Gambler,” marks Kenny Roger’s final bow on the concert stage. Unfortunately, he will not be able to perform for the rest of the year.

According to the official statement, Kenny Rogers has been suffering from unnamed medical concerns. While his doctors are optimistic about the singer’s condition, they have advised him not to push through with live performances.

“Kenny Rogers has been working through a series of health challenges. His doctors fully expect the outcome to be great, but they have advised him to cancel all performances through the end of the year to focus on recuperation.”

The statement also includes a personal message from Kenny Rogers himself, who thanked his fans for their unwavering support.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed this opportunity to say farewell to the fans over the course of the past two years on ‘The Gambler’s Last Deal’ tour. I could never properly thank them for the encouragement and support they’ve given me throughout my career and the happiness I’ve experienced as a result of that,” the hitmaker stated.

“I didn’t want to take forever to retire.”

Cancelled – Kenny Rogers, April 28: Kenny Rogers has been working through a series of health challenges and has been advised to cancel all performances through the end of the year to focus on recuperation. Sending our thoughts to you, @_KennyRogers ???? #SilverLegacy pic.twitter.com/vnYxxf6o7k — Silver Legacy Resort (@SilverLegacy) April 4, 2018

Kenny Rogers with his frequent duet partner, Dolly Parton, in 2017. Laura Roberts / Invision/AP Images

Kenny Rogers has had a successful music career spanning six decades. His millions of fans around the world know him for his famous songs such as “Through the Years,” “Lucille,” and “Islands In the Stream.” Aside from selling millions of records, Kenny Rogers has won three Grammys, 18 American Music Awards, and other citations. He is also included in the Country Music Hall of Fame.

In October last year, he was honored with an all-star concert in Nashville at the “All In For The Gambler: Kenny Rogers’ Farewell Concert Celebration.” Guest performers who paid tribute to the country legend included Lionel Richie, Little Big Town, Alison Krauss, and Dolly Parton.

Kenny Rogers with his wife Wanda Mark Humphrey / AP Images

According to Rolling Stone, Kenny Rogers mentioned his ailing health in passing when he spoke about his retirement last year. The singer said that his mobility has now gotten “strange” so it’s time to focus on his family. His youngest children, twin boys born to his fifth wife, just turned 13 years old at the time of the interview.

“This is all I’ve done for 60 years, but my mobility has gotten kind of strange, and I don’t like to go on stage and have to apologize…I’ve had a great life, I can’t complain, but it’s time for me to hang it up, I think.”

The canceled dates include performances from April to August in Nevada, New York, Los Angeles, and the United Kingdom. The venues promised a refund for those who already purchased their tickets, and the singer’s representatives have not announced whether Rogers would resume the tour in the future.