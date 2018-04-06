Manchester City Vs. Manchester United Derby: Preview, Predictions, Team News, And Probable Lineups

Pep Guardiola's side have a historic chance to seal the Premier League title by winning at Old Trafford this weekend.

The stage is set for yet another mouth-watering “Guardiola-Mourinho” faceoff this Saturday. The Reds of Manchester will make a short trip across town to the Etihad Stadium to lock horns with the Citizens, reports Goal. The riveting Manchester derby is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. GMT.

Pep Guardiola and his team are just three points away from securing the Premier League title. There couldn’t be a better stage than this for the Blues to grab the trophy by defeating their arch-rivals. Manchester City has enjoyed a rampant Premier League season so far with stellar performances all over. Heading into the 33rd round, City has registered 27 wins from 31 league games and have tasted defeat on a single occasion. With 84 points so far, City will be eyeing numerous records at the end of the season, including total points, total goals scored, etc.

However, the home side will be coming into this game after a horrifying mid-week Anfield visit. Guardiola’s men were outplayed entirely by Liverpool, as the Reds registered a 3-0 Champions League quarterfinals first-leg lead over the Citizens. With their concern in the second-leg tie, City will look to register another derby win over the neighbors and head straight ahead to the possible Champions League comeback.

On the other hand, after submitting the league title to the Manchester neighbor, the Red Devils are eyeing a second place finish at the moment. With 68 points from 31 games so far, Manchester United is currently holding the second spot in the league table. Meanwhile, Liverpool is inching closer with 66 points, but have played one more game than Mourinho’s men. The possible win at Etihad will not only delay the Citizen’s coronation for the next seven days, but also will solidify the second position for the Red Devils.

Mourinho’s men are in a rampant league run with four straight wins. Manchester United came through with a 2-0 victory over the Swans at Old Trafford in their previous league fixture. Following a successful league form, the visitors will be looking forward to registering a famous win over the deflated City side.

However, the Citizens registered a 2-1 win at Old Trafford in the reverse derby faceoff, which boosts their chances of laying down their arch-rivals one more time.

Team News

Manchester City

Manchester City will still miss the service of Argentine striker Sergio Aguero, who is recovering from a knee injury.

Similarly, Benjamin Mendy will miss the derby following a crucial ligament injury earlier in the season.

Man United

Jose Mourinho’s team will head into this game with a hopeful return of defender Phil Jones from a hamstring injury.

Manchester United have two injury concerns at the moment as defender Daley Blind (ankle) and goalkeeper Sergio Romero (knee) will be watching the derby from the stands.

Predicted Starting Lineups

Manchester City Lineup (4-3-3 formation)

GK: Ederson

DEF: Walker, Otamendi, Kompany, Danilo

MID: De Bruyne, Fernandinho, Silva

FOR: Sterling, Jesus, Sane

Manchester United Lineup (4-3-3 formation)

GK: De Gea

DEF: Valencia, Bailly, Jones, Young

MID: Mata, Pogba, Matic

FOR: Rashford, Lukaku, Sanchez

Manchester City vs. Manchester United Prediction

Both clubs will be looking for a win this Saturday. The home side will look to buckle up from the late Champions League setback with an impressive title-clinching win over the Red Devils. Meanwhile, Mourinho’s men will be hoping to get hold of the second spot and paint the Manchester red for the night.

We expect an enthralling derby with an expected goal fest from the top Manchester clubs. However, the hosts are looking like a slightly better team than their arch-rivals.