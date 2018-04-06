‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Nelle Sets The Stage For A Haunting, Jason Continues Search For Drew’s Memories

'GH' spoilers tease scarier scenes and more threats as conflicts come to a head.

General Hospital spoilers suggest that the haunting will continue as the week comes to a close. Nelle (Chloe Lanier) will find the perfect opportunity to scare off Carly (Laura Wright). Meanwhile, Jason (Steve Burton) will continue to look for the memories of his twin brother which could hold the key to a lot of secrets.

Dangerous Schemes

Nelle is one tough woman who wants Carly to have a breakdown. She will get the perfect opportunity when Carly offers to oversee the construction of their old house which has been damaged by the recent earthquake in Port Charles. As revealed by Soap Hub, Nelle will create the perfect setup to drive Carly out of her mind. The lights, the closets, and everything else will work just as Nelle planned.

At the same time, Liz (Rebecca Herbst) will be in a terrible situation, and this won’t be resolved soon as Monday’s spoilers for General Hospital hint that the danger will continue.

Lost Memories

While Carly and Liz struggle, General Hospital spoilers suggest that Franco (Roger Howarth) and Drew (Billy Miller) will also have their own problems to deal with. The two can’t make sense of what Betsy is saying, and when they do, the truth dawns on them and shocks them. What Betsy has to say will have a huge impact on their lives.

Speaking of memories, Drew is not the only one who is bothered by the things he can’t recall. Jason will also set out on a mission to retrieve his brother’s memories which can help him come to terms with his current situation.

Of course, the man he is looking for, Henrik, is closer than he thought. However, he will not learn that Peter is the man just yet. Nevertheless, General Hospital spoilers indicate that he will take note of Anna’s (Finola Hughes) behavior. They know that she is trying to conceal something from him and Sonny (Maurice Benard) and he doesn’t like it one bit.

Turning Tables

In other General Hospital spoilers, it seems like Kiki will find himself in a difficult situation. Dr. Bensch made advances on her and even kissed her, and she wants to clear the air. Being a man of much higher influence and position, Kiki has a big disadvantage.

For this same reason, she might find herself going against a formidable force. After all, Dr. Bensch could claim that Kiki has been trying to make advances on him so he will recommend her. General Hospital spoilers hint more development on this storyline in the upcoming episodes.