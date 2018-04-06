Lorde In Hot Water Over Whitney Houston Bathtub Post

The singer apologizes for a tone-deaf Instagram post that inadvertently referenced the death of Whitney Houston.

Lorde is in damage control mode after posting an ill-fated Instagram photo that inadvertently referenced the tragic death of late singer Whitney Houston. According to the Hollywood Reporter, New Zealand-based singer posted a picture of a bathtub and captioned it with “And iiii will always love you.”

The lyric that Lorde posted comes from the 1974 Dolly Parton song, “I Will Always Love You.” But the song later became a massive hit for Whitney Houston in 1992, 20 years before she was found dead in a bathtub at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in 2012. Sadly, Houston’s daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown, was also found unconscious in a bathtub in 2015, six months before her own death.

Lorde’s controversial post was quickly deleted after fans on her social media pages pointed out the morbid reference to Houston’s death. Many social media users called out the 21-year-old superstar for the tasteless photo, with some hinting that they believed the post was intentional. Others speculated that Lorde’s Instagram account may have been hacked.

But the social media snafu does truly seem to be an unfortunate mistake. THR reported that a mortified Lorde responded to stunned fans with an apology on Instagram stories after deleting the photo just one hour after she posted it:

“Extremely extremely poorly chosen quote. I’m so sorry for offending anyone — I hadn’t even put this together, I was just excited to take a bath. I’m an idiot. Love Whitney forever and ever. Sorry again.”

In a second post, a seemingly frustrated Lorde wrote: “IT IS NOT MY FKN DAY TODAY.”

After her apology was posted, some followers gave Lorde the benefit of the doubt with the hopes that she truly didn’t make the creepy connection to Whitney Houston when she shared the unfortunate bathtub pic. Most fans seem to think that Lorde’s apology was sincere and that she really was just excited about taking a bath.

Lorde has apologised for posting Whitney Houston lyrics with a morbid bathtub picture https://t.co/Su5q0ADr8a — Metro Entertainment (@Metro_Ents) April 6, 2018

Lorde previously paid tribute to Whitney Houston last year during the Australian leg of her Melodrama World Tour. According to Stereogum, Lorde performed an emotional, stripped down version of Whitey Houston’s breakout 1987 hit “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” during a show last November at the Sydney Opera House. At the time, Lorde wore a rainbow flag wrapped around her body as she performed the Whitney Houston classic in support of the nation’s vote in favor of marriage equality. Lorde is currently on the U.S. East Coast for her Melodrama World Tour.

For more on Lorde’s cover of Whitney Houston’s 1987 hit, check out the video below.