Former ‘Counting On’ Stars Jill Duggar And Derick Dillard Post PDA-Filled Photo Of Their Vacation

Jill and Derick are heating up Colorado as they shared a romantic photo from their holiday.

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard are having a great time away from work as they vacation with their family of four. The couple, who no longer appears on the Duggar family’s reality show Counting On, decided to take a breather and is currently in Colorado with their two little boys.

On Thursday, Derick posted a new photo of their latest adventures on his Instagram, giving Duggar fans a peek into their PDA-filled holiday. The picture shows Jill and Derick sharing a sweet kiss on top of snow-capped mountains. According to Derick, it was taken when they reached the summit of Pikes Peak in Colorado Springs. The 29-year-old former reality star stated that this was their “highest kiss” ever, at exactly 14,115 feet.

“Gettin’ high on love at the summit of Pikes Peak,” Derick wrote in the caption.

“Officially our highest kiss at 14,115 ft.”

The photo also highlights Jill’s new look–which is certainly a lot edgier and more modern than what fans are used to seeing in Duggar girls. The mom-of-two proudly showed off her hair highlights and nose piercing as she lovingly kissed her husband on the lips.

Jill and Derick have been posting photos from their vacation all week. On Wednesday, Jill Duggar shared snaps of her two boys, two-year-old Israel and eight-month-old baby Samuel as they walked to get their fill at Chick-Fil-A in Colorado. Unfortunately, Jill received a lot of backlash for her seemingly ordinary mommy moment. As In Touch Weekly reported, many Duggar fans were alarmed that Jill made her two-year-old toddler walk for more than one hour just to get some fast food meal.

Though Jill and Derick have now chosen to live as private individuals by quitting TLC’s Counting On, the couple still couldn’t shake off haters and critics. Fortunately for their fans, the two don’t seem to mind. In fact, they are more active on social media now that they no longer appear on television.

Just recently, the former Counting On stars revamped their family website and posted more content. Aside from their Christian mission updates, Jill and Derick have also been posting family photos and recipes on their blog.

Meanwhile, Jill Duggar’s siblings continue to appear on Counting On. The current season features Joe and Kendra’s and Jinger and Jeremy’s baby news, Joy and Austin’s pregnancy, and Jessa and Ben’s parenting journey.

Counting On airs every Monday, 9 p.m. on TLC.