Lucas Hernandez Missing: Community Uses Green Porch Lights To Spread Word About Boy Who Vanished Weeks Ago

The green porch lights are meant to spread the word about the 5-year-old who was reported missing by his stepmother on February 17.

Lucas Hernandez went missing from his Wichita, Kansas home about seven weeks ago and has not been seen or heard from since. His community has rallied together to spread the word about the five-year-old’s disappearance by using porch lights that illuminate green.

One of the individuals installing these green lights is Chrissy Morales, who spoke to KSNT about her decision. She said she would be “devastated” if her child was missing and “wouldn’t know what to do…” Chrissy stated that Lucas has “stolen so many hearts” and she finds it “amazing how much support and love” he has throughout the community.

Chrissy added that the green light she installed on her side porch is for Lucas because she heard green “is his favorite color.” She noted she has gotten several comments about the green lights with a number of people wanting to know where the bulbs are sold because “they’re so bright.”

According to KSNT, those who have installed the green porch lights are hoping that the unusual color will keep people thinking about Lucas and the fact that he is still missing.

Chrissy said she hopes the green lights will “bring Lucas home wherever he is” and she has faith it will happen because she refuses to believe otherwise.

Lucas was reported missing by his stepmother, Emily Glass, 26, on February 17 at around 6:15 p.m. She told police that she last saw the five-year-old boy in his bedroom at about 3 p.m. Glass stated she took a shower and then fell asleep. She claims when she woke up, Lucas was gone, according to The Wichita Eagle.

An Amber Alert was not issued for Lucas because, according to police, there was no evidence that Lucas had been abducted, reports The Wichita Eagle.

Glass was subsequently charged with child endangerment not related to Lucas, according to KWCH 12. The complaint against Glass alleges that on February 16, a day before she reported Lucas missing, she smoked marijuana while taking care of her one-year-old daughter.

MOTION DENIED: Today, a judge said Emily Glass is a flight risk and denied the motion to reduce her $50,000 bond. Glass is the stepmother of missing five-year-old Lucas Hernandez. https://t.co/bYdWcETnKs #kwch12 pic.twitter.com/yHzYyePLEt — KWCH Eyewitness News (@KWCH12) March 14, 2018

The Wichita Eagle notes that Glass remains behind bars in the Sedgwick County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

According to KWCH 12, on March 14, a judge denied a motion to reduce Glass’ bond but is allowed to have supervised visits with her daughter.

Lucas was born December 3, 2012, and is described as being approximately four feet in height, and weighing about 60 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray shirt with a bear on it, black sweatpants, and white socks. Lucas is missing his top front teeth and has silver caps on his other teeth. He also has a small scar on his upper left side of his abdomen from a prior medical procedure.

The Wichita Police Department is urging anyone with information regarding Lucas to call on their tip line at 316-383-4661. Tipsters can also call 620-267-2111 or 620-268-4407.