No Maid Of Honor For Meghan Markle: She May Just Have Flower Girls At Royal Wedding, Per ‘New York Times’

There has been a strong speculation that ‘Quantico’ star Priyanka Chopra may do the honors.

There has been speculation about who might be Meghan Markle’s maid of honor in her royal wedding to Prince Harry. But, as May 19 comes closer every day, it’s been reported that the Suits actress may not have any bridesmaids at all.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal wedding is a much-awaited event. News outlets have been speculating about various things related to the marriage. However, there are very few things that have been confirmed by royal authorities.

A number of Meghan’s close friends are believed to be eligible to be her maid of honor. It is even speculated that the American actress may have multiple bridesmaids by her side on her wedding day.

One of the top names on the list is Quantico star Priyanka Chopra. Chopra is Meghan’s BFF and never fails to express her love and regard for the 36-year-old star. When Harper’s Bazaar Arabia asked Chopra about the possibility of being Meghan’s maid of honor, she preferred to keep it a mystery. Her teasing reply neither confirmed nor dismissed the rumor.

“If you see me there, you’ll know.”

Another possible contender for the honor is Jessica Mulroney, who runs a bridal store in Toronto, Ontario. She is often seen with Meghan Markle in photos. The duo even takes road trips together. Meghan reportedly introduced Mulroney to her fiancé in September.

Other strong contenders for Meghan Markle’s bridesmaids include Lindsay Roth, Millie Mackintosh, and even Kate Middleton, according to Metro. But, since Kate is married, she would be called matron of honor instead of being called maid of honor.

If the latest report from the New York Times is to be believed, all of these are mere speculations. It is not common for bridesmaids to be present at royal weddings. According to the publication, it is “extremely unlikely” that Meghan will have a maid of honor at her side. On the other hand, there could be flower girls and page boys accompanying Meghan on her wedding day.

Kate Middleton did have her sister, Pippa, as the maid of honor on her wedding. But, according to the New York Times, it was an exception to the “rule.”