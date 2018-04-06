Ivanka Trump Depicted As Victim Of Psychotic Killer In Gruesome Eminem Music Video

Ivanka Trump is one of the women Eminem references in the highly controversial 'Framed' music video.

Ivanka Trump is depicted as a victim of a psychotic killer who escaped an insane asylum in Eminem’s music video, “Framed.”

Eminem has openly gone after President Donald Trump in his music, but he targets his daughter in a gruesome video that has its share of blood and corpses. The video was released on Tuesday and features the single from Eminem’s 2017 album, Revival.

Too Fab reports that Eminem’s character in the “Framed” music video is someone who has three personalities and escapes an insane asylum to embark on a murdering spree that he doesn’t recall committing in the first place. He raps in the single about “murdering females” and references not only Ivanka Trump, but also Christie Brinkley.

Ivanka isn’t mentioned in the music video until halfway through when Eminem looks at an illustration of a woman’s legs in fishnet stockings dangling out of a car trunk.

Eminem raps, “Donald Duck’s on, there’s a Tonka Truck in the yard. But dog, how the f**k is Ivanka Trump in the trunk of my car?”

The disturbing lyrics suggest Ivanka was killed and stuffed in the car trunk. It was the second murder in the song that Eminem committed with no memory of it.

Lyrics just before Ivanka’s violent demise reference Christie Brinkley. Eminem’s character remembers cutting up her body and placing the remains “in front of Steven Avery’s trailer.” Too Fab notes that Avery is a man from Wisconsin who was convicted in 1985 for sexual assault and attempted murder. The case was shown on the Netflix documentary series Making a Murderer.

Paste magazine adds that Eminem delivers step-by-step instructions on how to get away with murder as he begins rapping about Ivanka being in the trunk of his car. The end of the song features Eminem inside the mental hospital repeating, “I’m almost certain I was framed,” as a team of doctors sedate him.

New York Daily News reported in December that Eminem slammed President Trump a number of times, particularly in the song, “Like Home.” He referred to Trump as an “Aryan” and rapped about him getting impeached. He bashed notorious facts about the president, such as not getting much sleep, watching Fox News, banning transgenders from the military, and his tweeting habits.

“This chump barely even sleeps/ All he does is watch Fox News like a parrot and repeats,” Eminem raps.

“While he looks like a canary with a beak/ Why you think banned transgenders from the military with a tweet?”

Eminem referencing Ivanka Trump as the victim of a psychotic killer in “Framed” might be crossing the line, but that’s probably the point.