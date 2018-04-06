‘Supernatural’ Renewed For Another Season Of Exciting And Dangerous Adventures

The CW recently announced the news following the fun and quirky crossover episode of Supernatural and Scooby-Doo that aired last week. The overall reaction to the cartoon episode was positive, and seemed to definitely be a big hit with fans. There have even been rumors that another crossover episode of some type may air in the future, and Comic Book asked readers what animated series did they think Supernatural might cross over with next.

According to Den of Geek, Supernatural has the distinction of being the longest-running series in the history of The CW. Showrunners Robert Singer and Andrew Dabb revealed during the 2018 PaleyFest in Hollywood, that the current season’s storyline will continue on. After Castiel finds himself in a place called the Empty, where both angels and demons find eternal rest, he faces a powerful cosmic entity that may emerge from the Empty, spelling more trouble for Sam and Dean Winchester.

Another aspect of this season’s story arc that will most likely continue revolves around Jack, the powerful Nephilim son of Lucifer and Kelly Kline. Fortunately for Jack, he knew, through Kelly, that the world he was born into was extremely dangerous for him. He had to quickly become an adult right after he was born in order to protect himself. Since then, circumstances have continued to be tough on Jack, even with the protection and help from Castiel and the Winchester brothers. As Jack continues to evolve and grow into a naive but omnipotent creature, he could definitely become a major character during Season 14.

Who will save Gabriel? #Supernatural is new tonight at 8/7c on The CW! pic.twitter.com/Pt1Zx23oJE — Supernatural (@cw_spn) April 5, 2018

Supernatural fans have wondered if the hit series would end after the 300th episode airs, which would put it somewhere in the middle of Season 14. TV Line shared that given the show’s highly successful run, this doesn’t seem to be the case for now.

“I don’t think that’s going to be our end,” Dabb told TV Line. “I think we’re going to keep going. I think there are more stories to tell. Three hundred is an awesome, awesome benchmark — very, very few shows get there; it’s like us and Gunsmoke — but I don’t think that’s our ending point.”

This is very good news for Supernatural fans, and The CW president, Mark Pedowitz, has previously stated that the series would continue for as long as the actors who play Sam and Dean, Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles, want to continue. The current season of Supernatural airs on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW network.