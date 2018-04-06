Danielle Stislicki’s Mysterious Disappearance Remains Unsolved Over A Year After The Michigan Woman Vanished

The young Farmington Hills woman went missing in December 2016 and has not been seen or heard from since.

Danielle Stislicki mysteriously vanished more than a year ago as she left her workplace for home on a Friday afternoon. Her case remains officially unsolved and police are tight-lipped about the current status of the investigation into her disappearance.

This has not dissuaded Danielle’s friends, family, and supporters from engaging in various efforts to find her, which is evident by the number of people who have visited the Find Danielle Stislicki Facebook page, now totaling over 1,113,335 and counting.

In the summer of 2017, Floyd Galloway Jr., a person of interest in Danielle’s disappearance, was sentenced in an unrelated case. Galloway, 30, took a plea deal and will spend from 16 to 35 years in prison for pleading guilty to kidnapping and assaulting a female jogger, according to CBS Detroit. In exchange for his plea, a charge in that unrelated case involving attempted murder was dropped.

The jogger attack for which Galloway has been sentenced took place in September 2016, only three months before Danielle vanished after leaving her workplace. CBS Detroit reports that the jogger was on a Hines Park bike path when Galloway attacked her by strangling and punching her before dragging her into a nearby wooded area. She was able to escape his grasp as he demanded sex and attempted to strip her of her clothing.

Authorities have announced publicly that the DNA in the jogger attack and that found in relation to Danielle’s case are a match.

Galloway was once employed as a security guard where Danielle worked.

Galloway has yet to be charged with any crime related to Danielle.

Danielle, who would now be 30 years old, was 28 when she went missing on the afternoon of Friday, December 2, 2016, after leaving her job at MetLife at around 5 p.m. She had plans later in the evening to meet a lifelong female friend for dinner after first stopping by her apartment on the way home from work.

Her mother Ann Stislicki’s last communication with her daughter was a text message from Danielle that read she was going to “swing home real quick, pack a bag” before meeting her friend.

When Danielle did not show up for the planned meeting, her friend became extremely worried. Her friend was still unable to make contact with Danielle on Saturday and Danielle failed to show up for work that same day. Her friend headed to Danielle’s Independence Green apartment complex and found Danielle’s Jeep Renegade parked near her apartment.

Local law enforcement later announced that inside Danielle’s locked Jeep was her purse, her identification, and her credit cards. Danielle’s keys and cell phone were missing and authorities announced her key ring contains a unique key charm consisting of a yellow figure with a green body and yellow legs. Danielle’s cell phone is a Samsung Galaxy Core Prime in a rose gold case.

Danielle is described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall, and weighing about 123 pounds. She has brown, wavy, medium-length hair and was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, a blue Eddie Bauer jacket, and burgundy boots when she vanished.

Police want to speak to anyone who may have spotted Danielle or her Jeep between 5 p.m. on Friday, December 2, and 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, when her vehicle was found. Danielle’s vehicle is a black 2015 Jeep Renegade with Michigan License Plate DGH 8957.

The website www.finddani.org is another place where those who want to support the search for Danielle can find a bevy of information about her case. In addition, the “How Can I Help?” section of the website features social media links to the Twitter page @find_dani and details about tagging tweets and retweets. Also, a link exists to the finddaniellestislicki Instagram page where memories of the young woman are being shared.

At press time, a GoFundMe campaign offering a reward for information that will lead to Danielle had jumped to $34,940, surpassing its original goal of $25,000 by several thousand dollars. Danielle’s employer, MetLife, is offering a $50,000 reward, and the Independence Green apartment complex where Danielle lives is offering another $50,000, making the current reward $134,940.

Anyone who has information regarding Danielle Stislicki is urged to call the Farmington Hills Police Command Desk at 248-871-2610 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or 1-800-773-2587. Those who call with any information about the missing woman can remain anonymous if they so desire.