Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Are Just Waiting For A ‘Romantic Mood’ To Get Married, Reports ‘Hollywood Life’

Wedding bells might soon be ringing for Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. The couple is allegedly going to skip engagement and go straight to saying their, 'I Do's.'

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s relationship has been getting stronger by the minute and people were expecting for the country crooner and “The Sweet Escape” hitmaker to finally take their romance to the next level. Now, a new report claims that the couple is actually heading to that direction and would even skip the engagement to settle down and be an official family with the former No Doubt front woman’s three boys.

According to a Hollywood Life source, the 48-year-old singer, songwriter, fashion designer, and actress is so in love with Blake Shelton that she is ready to marry him any time and any day. The insider then revealed that the “Came Here to Forget” singer also feels the same way, which is why it is highly possible that wedding bells will be ringing soon for the power couple.

“Timing is everything for Gwen and Blake, and they both know they will probably marry each other, it’s only a matter of when,” the source told the site. “With their busy schedules, Gwen has even talked to Blake about skipping the engagement and instead just eloping on a beach, or in the country somewhere when the romantic mood is right, which is fine by Blake.”

@blakeshelton #countrymusicfreakstour gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Mar 14, 2018 at 3:28pm PDT

On top of that, a previous Hollywood Life source shared that Gwen Stefani’s boys, 11-year-old Kingston, 9-year-old Zuma, and 4-year-old Apollo, have a really good relationship with Blake Shelton. The insider then added that he has been an incredible father figure to the kids and the “Hollaback Girl” singer is really happy about that.

“The kids say, ‘I love you,’ to Blake and hug and kiss him whenever they part ways. Even though it’s not official, Blake really is like a father to those kids,” the source said. “Gwen loves how good Blake is with her boys, their relationship is special and it really means a lot to her.”

#merrychristmas ????❤️???????????? gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Dec 25, 2017 at 10:24am PST

Gwen Stefani ended her 14-year marriage to Gavin Rossdale after his infamous cheating scandal with the nanny. Blake Shelton, on the other hand, called it quits with another country superstar, Miranda Lambert, in 2015 after being married for four years.