‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: JT Tries To Kill Victor, Ashley To Reveal Jack’s Paternity Secret

Coming up on The Young and the Restless, Victor has started to respond to antibiotics, sending JT to panic. He needs to act fast. Meanwhile, Kyle has been firing employees at Jabot, and Ashley tells Abby they need to use the blood Abbott clause.

JT turns off Victor’s life support

Today on The Young and the Restless, JT (Thad Luckinbill) feels cornered when the news came that Victor (Eric Braeden) has started to respond to his medicines. This comes after Victor was found out to have sepsis, which could shut down his organs, via Soaps.com. Additionally, there’s an update about the investigation on the attempted murder against Victor. The police have found blood at the crime scene, but it’s not Victor’s or Jack’s (Peter Bergman).

With Victor’s condition getting better and the investigation revving up, JT could soon be exposed. This is enough to cause him to panic because everything in his life could go down the drain. He will be sent to prison and he will lose Victoria, not to mention that Mac (Kelly Kruger) will not let him see his children, via Soap Hub.

When Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victor’s children left for a meal, JT sneaks into Victor’s room. He rants about Victor taking Colleen from him, and how he is taking away Victoria (Amelia Heinle) as well. He says, “It’s either you or me,” and then turns off the machines that are helping Victor live.

Ashley needs to stop Kyle

Meanwhile, Kyle (Michael Mealor) is still reigning at Jabot Cosmetics. Today on The Young and the Restless, Billy updates Jack about the scene with Kyle at the company. Jack feels frustrated because he’s locked up there and could not do anything to figure out what Kyle and Victor were up to.

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Kyle has been firing Jabot employees who have been loyal to Jack. It spells more trouble and Ashley wants to stop her nephew. She tells Abby (Melissa Ordway) that they need to use the blood Abbott clause against him. And that means revealing the DNA test results that say Jack is not an Abbott. Thus, Kyle does not have the right to take over at Jabot.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays at 12:30 p.m. on CBS.