‘Destiny 2’ Rumble Changes Slated As Weekly Crucible Playlist Moves To 6v6 Iron Banner Next Week

Bungie racing to address 'Destiny 2' community concerns.

Bungie dropped some noteworthy news items concerning Destiny 2 during a community livestream on Wednesday, but hasn’t stopped detailing upcoming changes to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC shooter yet. More updates are coming to the rotating weekly playlist and Rumble game mode with more experimentation promised. The first hint of that is to come next week with the first taste of 6v6 Iron Banner.

The introduction of Rumble to the weekly playlist following the release of the Destiny 2 “Go Fast” update was a welcome addition, but had a few issues. Players complained the spawn system put players in danger immediately after spawning and eight players in the mode only exacerbated the problem.

PVP Design Lead Derek Carroll addressed those concerns in the weekly Bungie blog post, where he explained the number of players in Rumble will be dropped to six while also modifying the spawn system so players won’t face insta-death every time they respawn.

Bungie also plans to use the rotating weekly playlist to experiment with new modes and events in the future. These new modes, plus the fixes to Rumble, will arrive as part of the 1.2.0 update in May that starts Season 3 of Destiny 2. This will also mark the release of the second expansion, rumored to be titled Gods of Mars. Bungie will have more details about the new content coming by the end of April.

The studio is also considering making Rumble permanent in either the casual or competitive playlists, but is currently only having internal discussions about it. There is nothing to announce yet.

Iron Banner

Iron Banner will return next Tuesday, April 10, for the first time since the release of the “Go Fast” update. The competitive multiplayer mode will debut changes that make it resemble the original Destiny version more by upping the player count to 6v6 and changing the rules of the Control game type.

No control zones will be held by players at the start of the match and capturing a zone will happen faster with more players in the capture circle. This, plus the increased Super and ability regeneration, may give a more classic taste to players.

The Iron Banner rewards will be much the same as before as the loot pool will include the event’s Auto Rifle, Hand Cannon, Pulse Rifle, Shotgun, Grenade Launcher, and Rocket Launcher. Bungie is still working on making Destiny 2 more rewarding, but that will have to wait for a future update.