Brian Lancaster Cause Of Death: ‘Road Rules’ Alum Who Died Of Heart Attack Struggled With Drugs And Alcohol

Lancaster had a series of alcohol-related arrests after appearing on the MTV reality show.

Brian Lancaster’s cause of death is believed to be from a long-standing heart condition, but even though the Road Rules alum’s passing appears to be from natural causes, it comes after years of very public struggles with drug and alcohol abuse.

The 43-year-old reality star was found dead in his Pennsylvania home last week, but news of his passing only reached the media this week. Lancaster appeared on the seventh season of MTV’s Road Rules, which aired in 1999, ET reported. While Brian Lancaster’s cause of death was a heart condition that family members said was not related to any drug or alcohol abuse, Radar Online noted that he struggled in both of those areas.

As the report noted, Lancaster had a series of arrests in the last few years, mostly related to alcohol abuse. He was arrested in early 2014 for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, Radar Online reported. He ultimately pleaded guilty to one charge and was sentenced to a year of probation.

Prior to that, he was arrested in 2013 for driving under the influence of a controlled substance and a host of other charges including possession of a controlled substance. He also had a charge of driving under the influence in 2007, along with a number of other traffic-related violations, and a 2000 arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol and careless driving.

After appearing on Road Rules, Lancaster went on to a series of jobs including artist, writer, special education teacher, and bartender, family members noted. Lancaster was 23 when he appeared on Road Rules, with his season going through a series of challenges across the United States and Central America.

Brian Lancaster was laid to rest this week in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, CBS News reported. While family members did not believe that alcohol or drugs played a role in his death, many obituaries noted the rough road he encountered after he appeared on the MTV reality show.

MTV has not commented on the passing of the former reality star.

Authorities have not yet released an exact cause of death for Brian Lancaster, and his death remains under investigation.