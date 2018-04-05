Trump On Stormy Daniels: Claims He Didn’t Know About $130,000 Payment But Ignores Question About A Cohen Fund

Trump talks about Stormy Daniels and the $130,000 payment, but ignores question about a fund for his lawyer, Michael Cohen.

President Donald Trump traveled to White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, to speak about tax policy. However, Trump also took the time to answer some questions posed to him by reporters about the Stormy Daniels controversy. As reported by Rebecca Ballhaus of the Wall Street Journal, in a pool report from Thursday, April 5, Trump claimed that he didn’t know anything about the $130,000 payment that his attorney Michael Cohen paid to Stormy.

When asked why Cohen paid Stormy $130,000, Trump told reporters, “You’ll have to ask Michael Cohen. Michael is my attorney. You’ll have to ask Michael.”

Trump also claimed that he did not know where Cohen got the $130,000 to pay Stormy.

“No, I don’t know,” Trump answered.

When it came to further details about Trump reimbursing Cohen or setting up a fund for his attorney to use, President Trump did not answer that question, according to Ballhaus.

“POTUS ignored a question on whether he ever set up a fund of money that Cohen could draw from,” Ballhaus wrote.

Trump claiming he didn’t know about the Daniels payment, as reported by CNN, was a result of the president being advised not to speak about the Stormy situation in public, but Trump broke his silence over the topic. Trump has not spoken out about Stormy nor mentioned her on Twitter, even in the wake of her popular interview on CBS’ 60 Minutes, which aired in March.

Stormy’s lawyer has been very vociferous after her 60 Minutes interview, telling viewers that Stormy went so far as to explain what President Trump’s genitalia looked like, according to the New York Post. Such details were edited out of Daniels’ interview, according to her lawyer, due to CBS being a conservative network.

