Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, who staged a surprising but ultimately failed run for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2016, found himself under attack Wednesday after he made remarks at an event commemorating the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr,’s assassination that appears to dismiss the presidency of Barack Obama — the United States’ first African-American president — as a “failure.”

In the remarks delivered in Jackson, Mississippi, Sanders characterized Obama as a “charismatic individual” and an “extraordinary candidate,” but he blasted the past 15 years as a “failure” for the Democratic party. Those 15 years would include the eight years of the Obama presidency, from 2009 to 2017.

Sanders lost the 2016 Democratic primary race to Hillary Clinton by a margin of abut 12 percentage points. In Mississippi, Clinton defeated Sanders overwhelmingly, with 83 percent of the vote to 17 percent for Sanders. Sanders’ defeat was largely attributable to his huge deficit with African-American voters in the state, gaining only 11 percent of those voters, compared to Clinton’s 89 percent.

But at Wednesday’s event in Jackson, Sanders appeared dismissive of Obama’s presidency.

“The business model, if you like, of the Democratic Party for the last 15 years or so has been a failure. People sometimes don’t see that because there was a charismatic individual named Barack Obama,” Sanders said. “He was obviously an extraordinary candidate, brilliant guy.”

The negative reaction to Sanders’ remarks, especially on the social media platform Twitter, was so swift and overwhelming that one political expert, former South Carolina state legislator and now CNN commentator Bakari Sellers, declared Sanders’ long-rumored 2020 bid for the presidency to be dead.

Y’all can defend Bernie all you want. On #MLK50 his lack of self awareness and arrogance in dismissing #44, is wild. Bernie 2020 died 4/4/18. https://t.co/W6gKZ9dUO4 — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) April 5, 2018

But Sellers was far from the only shocked and angry reaction to Sanders comments on Twitter. Westworld actor Jeffrey Wright was among the first to register his response on his Twitter feed.

Bernie Sanders down in Mississippi today – IN MISSISSIPPI – giving a master class on expressing TOTAL ignorance of how black folks work. — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) April 5, 2018

Bernie to southern black voters: Look, I know you don't know me very well…and hey, don't shoot the messenger here…but Obama's a bum. See ya in 2020. — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) April 5, 2018

The reactions quickly came pouring in, with Sanders even branded an advocate of “white supremacy.”

It might be a different, hippie-flavored brand of white supremacy from Trump's, but it's still ultimately what makes someone as overall unaccomplished as Bernie Sanders believe he can speak patronizingly about Barack Obama. — Stephen Robinson (@SER1897) April 5, 2018

Bernie Sanders going to Mississippi and calling Barack Obama and other Democrats a failure on the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination is one of the whitest things I've ever seen. — Denizcan James (@MrFilmkritik) April 5, 2018

Bernie Sanders is a representation of passive aggressive white leftist resentment toward the Obama Administration. — Amene (@Ange_Amene) April 5, 2018

Sanders was also attacked for ignoring Obama’s record while in office, focusing only on his strengths as a political candidate.

Civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated 50 years ago April 4. J. Wilds / Getty Images

Some tweets criticized Sanders for what they said was a lack of accomplishments during his “30 year” career in Congress. Sanders was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1990, meaning that he has served continuously in Congress for slightly more than 27 years.

Man, Bernie Sanders can do better than the Obama years? Lemme see that 30 year track record? Dems: pic.twitter.com/IOQhl7SAbK — The Real Deal (@qmastertoo) April 5, 2018

To go to a memorial for a civil rights icon, while ignoring what he was working for, only to give a 30 year old unchanged stump speech, is disrespectful and tonedeaf. Ignoring POC and this basic Bernie fact makes you more republican (they hate facts) — KMG365 (@starbucksgirl51) April 5, 2018

I don’t know why I find it so hilarious, but I do. Homeboy needs to win black voters in the South. So what does he do? Goes to the South on the anniversary of MLK’s death and slams the dude hella black folks have on their wall next to their framed photo of Dr. King. I can’t. — Imani Gandy (@AngryBlackLady) April 5, 2018

You know how many Black grandmothers who vote in every election have pictures of Barack Obama in their home? And Bernie Sanders calls him and all Democrats in the past 15 years complete failures and desperately needs their vote in 2020? ???????????? — Marcus H. Johnson (@marcushjohnson) April 5, 2018

Bernie Sanders dislike of Barack Obama's administration/policies is what connects him to Trump voters. That is what they can build a bridge on and it's deplorable and disgusting. — Amene (@Ange_Amene) April 5, 2018

Here is an idea @SenSanders: keep Obama’s name out of your footnote mouth. Ok? — BWD ???? You People Replaced Obama With This (@IrisRimon) April 5, 2018

But on Thursday, Sanders himself took to Twitter to dismiss those who criticized him for the Obama remarks, accusing them of having “degraded our discourse.”

It's unfortunate that some have so degraded our discourse that my recognition of the historical significance of the Obama presidency is attacked. https://t.co/rRc2KVl8Cl — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) April 5, 2018

But many Twitter commenters remained unimpressed with Sanders’ defense of his remarks.

Sure, Bernie. People are upset that you recognized Obama’s historical significance. That’s it. ???? https://t.co/ev8q3pABQh — Anne with an "e" (@mrsmaris) April 5, 2018

Its unfortunate a so-called leader with presidential aspirations still doesn't understand the difference between the reaction he gets from a small crowd of partisan supporters and the reaction he gets on the national stage. https://t.co/NCip4sR5D6 — Ragnarok Lobster (@eclecticbrotha) April 5, 2018

Also, perhaps don’t accuse people whose vote you need in 2020 of “distorting discourse.” The appropriate response would have been to clarify what you meant and change your rhetoric in the future. That’s some free campaign advice, @SenSanders. — Imani Gandy (@AngryBlackLady) April 5, 2018

Just one day before making his remarks in Mississippi, however, Sanders recorded an interview on a Vermont radio station, in which he responded to criticism that he has failed to adequately represent minorities in the state by saying that he will “try to do better.”

But in the interview, Sanders went on to defend his record on racial issues.

“I think if anyone looks at my record here in Vermont and nationally on issues of racial justice, I think it’s a pretty strong record and will continue to be,” he said, according to an account on the Vermont Digger news site.