Kate Middleton Is Not ‘Freaking Out’ Over Pregnancy, Despite Tabloid Report [Debunked]

Kate Middleton, the Duchess Of Cambridge, is pregnant and allegedly very close to her due date. So, rumors around the birth of her third child are getting published everywhere. One of the most recent rumors about Kate and her unborn baby is that she is “freaking out” about the upcoming birth. The story was published in Life & Style, who claim that they have an inside source who says that Middleton is fussing over the nursery and baby clothes. But Gossip Cop is on the case and they say that the tabloid is peddling fake news.

“The past few weeks have been extremely hectic for Kate and she’s freaking out about all the things she needs to get done before the babies arrive,” says Life & Style‘s alleged source.

The “source” goes on to claim that Kate wants to redecorate the child’s nursery even though it was technically completed months ago. While the source doesn’t reveal anything about the new theme, they claim that Middleton doesn’t want to use any hand-me-downs from her older children, Princess Charlotte and Prince George. The reported insider says that Kate is “frantically” searching for new baby clothes for her third child. According to Life & Style, Kate isn’t the only one who is panicking, Prince William reportedly is too. But the source adds that he is trying to keep her calm and “help her relax.”

But, as has been mentioned earlier, celebrity rumor watchdog Gossip Cop claims that the story is false. As Gossip Cop notes, there are clear hints that the story has no basis in fact. First of all, it puts forward a notion that Kate is responsible for buying baby clothes herself and is rushing around trying to get them before she gives birth. However, as a royal, she has a staff who is responsible for doing these types of tasks for her. Middleton, a public figure whose moves are often followed by paparazzi, also has not been photographed shopping for baby clothes.

Also, Life & Style alleges that Kate Middleton is buying new clothes for the baby and not using Charlotte’s and George’s old clothes and toys. But this contradicts a previous story from Us Weekly which asserted that Kate and William intend to use hand-me-downs. This seems like a more credible story since this is their third baby and stories of reckless spending by royals could be alienating to the British people.

While it’s normal for parents to be anxious around the birth of a new child, it looks like Life & Style took this notion and exaggerated it in order to create their story about the arrival of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s new baby.