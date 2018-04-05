Wendy’s Restaurant Brawl Caught On Cell Phone Camera

Fists were flying recently inside a Wendy’s fast-food outlet in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, when a brawl erupted among a group of teenagers. According to a customer who filmed the encounter on his cell phone, a dinner-time dispute of some kind developed between an employee and the store manager behind the counter, which led to a brawl that involved about a dozen or more participants, including apparently both men and women, at least some of whom were also Wendy’s workers, Fox6Now in Milwaukee claimed. Other patrons may have also gotten into the fracas.

The witness’s “footage further shows some of the workers attempting to break up the fight, which raged near the register, the entrance, and a hallway leading to the kitchen and bathroom,” Fox News reported. In its coverage, local media blurred the faces of those allegedly involved in the melee because most of them are presumed to be younger than 18, thus considered minors. Apparently, the situation had settled down by the time officers arrived on the scene.

See the video embedded below.

The food fight is still under investigation by Milwaukee cops, and suspects are still at large, NBC affiliate WTMJ explained. Fortunately, there were no serious injuries as a result of the melee.

Wendy’s is said to be the world’s third-largest burger chain behind McDonald’s and Burger King with about 6,500-plus locations, mostly franchised, primarily located in North America.

In an unrelated incident at Wendy’s about a year ago, a Minnesota woman allegedly sprayed mace on several Wendy’s employees in a beef, as it were, over fresh-or-not french fries. The 25-year-old suspect, who resided in a Minneapolis suburb, was apparently concerned that her fries might be stale, which prompted an argument at the drive-thru window. The suspect was charged with a felony related to the use of tear gas.

From time to time, America’s fast-food or fast-casual restaurants seem to constitute hazardous duty, especially after midnight. For example, a brawl at an International House of Pancakes (IHOP) restaurant in Memphis, Tennessee, last month at about 1 a.m. featured chairs and plates being thrown and the manager of the establishment allegedly body slamming one unruly customer. The altercation escalated when the manager asked a party of five to please quiet down.

Incidents of this nature raise the fundamental question as to whether this kind of misbehavior is occurring with more frequency and intensity across America or, in the alternative, we just find out about it more often by way of the immediacy of social media.

Watch video footage (which may be NSFW) of the Wendy’s brawl in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, below.