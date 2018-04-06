Jennifer Lawrence Steps Out In New York City After No Sex Confession

‘Red Sparrow’ star celebrates the single life with a friend in New York City.

Jennifer Lawrence spilled beans on her personal life during the Red Sparrow press tour. While the movie did not receive many positive reviews, the actress did manage to land herself in the middle of Hollywood gossip circle by talking about the lack of romance in her life and also sharing her opinions about the stars of Vanderpump Rules.

During her appearance on The Howard Stern Show, the 27-year-old Oscar winner revealed that she has not seen a lot of action recently.

“I always talk like I want d**k, but the truth is when I look back at my sexual past it was always with boyfriends,” she said according to Page Six. “I talk like I like it, but I don’t really do it.”

Just in case there was any vagueness, the actress drove home the fact that she is having trouble getting laid.

“I am not in a relationship. I am making it clear that I have not had sex in a very long time,” she said. “I would like to have a relationship, you know — it’s hard out there!”

Now that the press tour is over, Jennifer Lawrence is letting loose in New York. Considering that she just broke up with her boyfriend, Darren Aronofsky, she decided to bring only a friend to accompany her.

“Jennifer Lawrence looked completely at ease alongside a friend as the pair stepped out in New York over the weekend,” reports Daily Mail. “The 27-year-old actress was ready for a night out on the town, showing off her trim waistline in a crop top paired with loose pants.”

This is not the only time that Silver Linings Playbook actress let loose this month. She took it to another level when she talked about Lala Kent, a star on Vanderpump Rules, and how she thinks that Lala has a two-faced personality. The reality star spoke out about this and how she thought that it was inappropriate.

“Not only did she call me the c-word, she went on and on making fun of me and my relationship with my mom,” Lala said, according to the Daily Mail. “I’m watching this like, ‘Is this A-list celebrity, who has Oscars, for real?’ And then when she dropped the c-word, I was like, ‘Ok, honey, let’s leave the trash to us reality TV personalities, don’t be trying to take my job.”

Despite Jennifer’s efforts during the press tour, Red Sparrow did not do so well. It only received 47 percent freshness on Rotten Tomatoes, with the critics saying that her “committed performance isn’t enough to compensate for thin characters and a convoluted story.”

What are you most excited to see in Red Sparrow? Tell us in the comments below! pic.twitter.com/X15mnHH8Ws — Red Sparrow (@RedSparrowMovie) March 10, 2018

She just finished filming X-Men: Dark Phoenix, which will be released in 2019.