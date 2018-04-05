The entire Conor Mcgregor attack was caught on video at the 'UFC 223' media event.

In what has to be shocking news for the UFC, Conor McGregor and his entourage caused a lot of damage outside of a UFC media event, and one UFC superstar ended up injured. The attack was caught on video (via TMZ) and showed McGregor and his friends attacking a UFC tour bus that held a number of MMA fighters, including Khabib Nurmagomedov. There was even something thrown through one of the windows on the bus, with UFC fighter Michael Chiesa left bloody with cuts. No one knows who broke that window, but TMZ reports that some believe it was McGregor himself. One of his friends then threw a chair at the front windshield, and McGregor tried to get a chair too before he was restrained.

What Caused The Conor McGregor Attack?

There is no word right now on what instigated the actual attack by Conor McGregor and his entourage. The fact that Khabib Nurmagomedov was on the bus might lend a clue. Bloody Elbow has a video that shows Nurmagomedov getting into an altercation with Artem Lobov at a hotel on Wednesday.

According to the site, the altercation was due to Nurmagomedov trash-talking Conor McGregor as the two fighters continue their feud. This caused the two to start arguing in Russian before Nurmagomedov tried to defuse the situation.

Nurmagomedov had said that Conor McGregor was ducking him and refusing to fight at UFC 223. He even said that the UFC was trying to protect McGregor. The UFC media event where McGregor attacked the bus was for UFC 223.

Isaac Brekken / AP Images

What Will Happen At ‘UFC 223’?

The fact that the attack was recorded on video and the world has a chance to see it will possibly cause problems for Conor McGregor and the UFC. McGregor refused his fight at UFC 223 but still said he planned to attend to support Artem Lobov, who will fight Alex Caceres on the card.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is booked to fight Tony Ferguson for the “undisputed” lightweight title in the main event of UFC 223. The problem is that Conor McGregor is the UFC lightweight champion, and the Washington Post reported that Dana White will strip him of the title at UFC 223 and award it to the winner of the Nurmagomedov-Ferguson fight.

If Conor McGregor caused so many problems at the UFC media event, what chances are there that the UFC would allow him entry to UFC 223, where he could cause a lot more problems a worldwide audience would witness. This is especially true since McGregor tweeted that the UFC will strip him of nothing.