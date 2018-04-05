New Photos Of Trump’s Hair Blowing In The Wind Get Buzz, Bring Attention To Propecia [Video]

President Trump's hair blew wildly in the wind once more and commanded attention.

President Donald Trump is as well known for his hair more than any other feature. Earlier this year, Trump admitted during the CPAC that he tries “like hell to hide that bald spot” in the back of his head, as reported by the Inquisitr. It was a bald spot that was exposed during a windy day and was roundly made fun of by some folks on social media and by certain late night talk show hosts.

Now a whole new set of photos of President Trump’s hair blowing wildly in the wind are making the rounds online. As seen in the above and below photos, President Trump waved to photographers at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, as Trump boarded Air Force One en route to White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, on April 5.

As reported by Business Insider, the photos prove that Thursday was indeed a pretty windy day in Maryland, as witnessed by President Donald Trump’s hair blowing all around the place. The publication called the golden locks of hair blowing in the wind a mesmerizing sight as Trump left the White House around 12:45 p.m.

Previously, the longterm doctor of Trump admitted that President Trump took Finasteride, also known as Propecia. As reported by the New York Times, the hair growth drug taken by Trump treats male-pattern baldness, but is not without controversy. According to Drugs, Finasteride side effects can include a myriad of things, from skin rashes to rapid weight gain or other undesirable conditions. Propecia is deemed so powerful that women who might be pregnant or plan to get pregnant are advised not even to touch Propecia.

Trump’s hair blows wildly in the wind again. Evan Vucci / AP Images

Videos like the one above, titled “Trump’s hair goes wild in wind as he boards Air Force One to WV,” are gaining views as they display President Trump smoothing his hair down in the back with his hand as it blows wildly in the wind.

According to the Fire and Fury book by Michael Wolff, Ivanka Trump allegedly spoke of her dad’s scalp surgery, Just for Men usage and spilled more details about Trump’s hair secrets, as reported by the Inquisitr.