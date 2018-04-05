Candice Swanepoel Shows Huge Baby Bump In Bikini, Baby Fever Keeps Husband Hermann Nicoli Off Instagram

Candice Swanepoel oozes motherhood in Instagram posts with her baby son.

Candice Swanepoel is ready to pop and she isn’t afraid to show it. Victoria’s Secret model showed that woman of any figure, at any time in her life, can rock a bikini this Easter weekend when she donned a tiny red bikini on her family holiday. As an expectant mother with a baby son already in her life, she made sure to update her Instagram feed to show that she is excited to keep expanding her family, though none of the photos showed her husband, Hermann Nicoli.

The 29-year-old lingerie model announced that she is pregnant with her second baby back in December 2017, according to People Magazine. This announcement came months after she walked the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai, China, where she did not show any signs of pregnancy.

Candice never showed any hesitation about showing off her baby bump on Instagram. Unlike Behati Prinsloo, who protects her baby’s face when uploading on Instagram, Candice freely shows her son, Anaca, and displays how her baby bump is growing.

So it was no surprise that she grabbed a chance to show off her second baby growing in her belly during the most recent beach vacation.

“Candice Swanepoel was positively glowing as she showed off her blossoming baby bump during a day at the beach with her family on Easter Sunday in Brazil,” reports the Daily Mail. “The 29-year-old pregnant supermodel looked completely at ease as she splashed around in the water wearing a tiny red-and-white polka dot bikini.”

She also made sure that her fans got to see her not just in paparazzi photos, but also from her point of view.

The little prince #proudmama ???? A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on Mar 16, 2018 at 3:28pm PDT

Her great experience with her first son may have been what inspired her to pursue a second one so soon.

“[Anaca]’s been so sweet and been so good,” she said according to the Daily Mail. “Everybody is like, ‘You’re so blessed with a good baby.’ I feel like the next one will be a terror just to remind me.”

So far, she has not expressed any trepidation about her second son on Instagram.

My boys ???????????????? A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on Jan 20, 2018 at 3:06pm PST

One person that has not appeared nearly as much on her Instagram is her husband, Hermann Nicoli. Although Candice does not hold back in protecting her baby son’s privacy, it looks she is less inclined to post about her baby daddy. He has made many posts with his wife, but she does not include him in her posts as much.

☀️Blessing ???????? #intonature A post shared by Hermann (@hermannicoli) on Jul 1, 2016 at 4:58am PDT

On the other hand, Hermann is enthusiastic about showing off all of his family members on Instagram.

Check out Candice, Hermann, and Anaca from their latest Brazilian vacation.

blue lagoon do Brasil ???????? A post shared by Hermann (@hermannicoli) on Dec 16, 2017 at 5:43am PST

Victoria’s Secret model is thought to be past her second trimester.