Fans Think John-David And Jana Duggar Don’t Want Kids, Reports ‘In Touch Weekly’

Could the pair's permanent single state be a statement about their religion?

Jana Duggar and her twin brother, John-David Duggar, are known for their perennially single status. However, fans believe that there may be more to it than just not having found “the one,” reports In Touch Weekly.

The 28-year-0ld twins are now too old to start a brood of their own that outnumbers or even comes close to their parents, so the question remains whether or not they’re actually interested in doing so. Some fans believe that because the family does not believe in birth control, the pair have decided that not getting married is the best way to ensure that they don’t have children they don’t want further down the line. In a way, it is like choosing a life of abstinence.

Jana Duggar’s family members who have married have mostly all followed protocol, in that they’ve announced they are expecting around three months after tying the knot. Her younger sister, Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth, married her sweetheart at the tender age of 19, and was a mother just a few weeks after turning 20, so it is possible this isn’t the kind of life that Jana is looking for. Likewise, John-David may not be seeking a special lady because he doesn’t want to be the patriarch of large amount of children.

Jana Duggar has taken on a somewhat maternal role in the household, as she has grown an amazing garden and lives at home with her family while continuing to help her mother with her 18 siblings. John-David, however, may have moved out of the family home, though there has been no confirmation either way. He has, however, qualified as a pilot and ferries his family members for various events and dates, which some have criticized the Duggar family for, saying that they are using him because he is currently untethered and has no children.

Some have called Jana Duggar “Cinderella Duggar” because of the fact that she seems to be working harder than the rest of her family keeping everything together behind the scenes. However, she has never bemoaned the fact that she helps her mother keep everything going, or that she watches many of her young siblings, as well as nieces and nephews.