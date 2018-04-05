Meghan Markle’s Wedding Dress Will Reportedly Be Designed By This British Fashion House, ‘Elle’ Reports

Meghan may have picked a British designer for the gig, just like Kate Middleton did

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal wedding is getting closer with each passing day, so that means the rumor mill is in overdrive, churning out juicy speculation about their big day. The most recent rumor is that Markle has chosen British fashion house, Erdem, to design her bridal gown. According to Elle.com, there are some clear hints that the Canadian-born fashion designer, Erdem Moralıoğlu has gotten the royal gig.

As Elle reports, Erdem recently announced that they’ve stopped outsourcing their public relations and have moved that important aspect of their business-in-house. They’ve also brought in a new public relations manager named Kathryn Lo. This could be a sign that the brand is preparing for a huge wave of publicity to come their way and they want to have someone on-hand to manage all of it.

People Magazine reports that they reached out to Erdem for confirmation that they would be designing the wedding dress of 2018 but their representative did not reply to their request for comment. Perhaps they have been sworn to secrecy! There are reports that Ralph and Russo, the label who designed the dress Meghan wore in her engagement photos, have also added a new PR assistant. But that hiring move seems to pale in comparison to moving your PR from an agency to basing it at your company.

As People notes, Erdem would not be such a surprising choice if you look at some of Meghan Markle’s past fashion choices. She’s worn Erdem before, most notably to one of Harry’s friend’s wedding in Jamaica. Also, Meghan will be following in her future sister-in-law, Kate Middleton’s, footsteps by choosing a British designer for her wedding dress. Erdem Moralıoğlu may have been born in Canada but his mother is British and the company is based in England.

Middleton chose Sarah Burton, the designer who currently heads the Alexander McQueen label. According to People, Kate Middleton has also worn Erdem a couple of times in the past as well. She recently wore an Erdem dress to an official royal visit to Sweden and in 2017, she wore another dress from the fashion house at a reception at Buckingham Palace.

Vogue describes Erdem as a design label that’s known for its “experimental textiles and intricate craftsmanship.” Some of the designer’s other high-profile clients have included Michelle Obama, Alexa Chung, and Arizona Muse. Moralioglu has previously won the inaugural British Fashion Council Award and the Vogue designer fashion fund prize for £200,000, the most money that has ever been awarded to a British fashion designer.