Josiah Duggar Shows Off Lauren Swanson Making Him Lunch On Instagram, ‘Counting On’ Star Promises Dinner

Josiah Duggar shows how he and his fiancee are already like a married couple even before their wedding.

Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson may only have been engaged for a month, but they are more like a married couple. The 21-year-old star of Counting On is the only unmarried Duggar to have an active Instagram account and he has been using it to document the beginning of his commitment to his fiancee. The latest update on their growing relationship is that she made him lunch during his workday, which reminded him just how much she loves him.

In early March, Josiah took to Instagram and TLC, the network that produces Counting On, to announce that he has proposed to Lauren. In a thoughtful gesture, he presented the ring at the same spot where her parents started their engagement, according to TLC.

Considering that this is his second girlfriend, the family showed an immense amount of support for their young son to begin his life as an engaged man.

“We are so excited to announce that Josiah and Lauren are officially engaged!” reads the statement, according to People Magazine. “We have prayed for many years that the Lord would bring the right spouses to each of our children. We have known Lauren and her family for a very long time and have seen how she has grown in her knowledge and understanding of the Lord […] We are looking forward to another Duggar wedding soon!”

According to their wedding registry website, they are set to get married on August 28, 2018, in Arkansas, where they are both from.

They may have more than four months to go until they are officially husband and wife, they certainly have started acting like one. The 21-year-old Duggar took to Instagram yesterday to show that he is absolutely enthralled by the fact that his fiancee made lunch for him as a nice break from work.

Many Duggar wives and girlfriends make lunch for their significant other, but Josiah set this event apart by promising her a dinner in return.

The fans expressed how lucky he is to have such a thoughtful partner.

They also asked him to show proof that he followed through on his promise.

In fact, Lauren Swanson has done more than just cooking for him. She has joined him in his work, getting her hands dirty as his automobile shop helper. He expressed his gratitude for her work by acknowledging it on Instagram.

Before getting engaged to Lauren, he was dating Marjorie Jackson.