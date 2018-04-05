Michael Schumacher Health Update: Formula 1 Legend Still Cannot Move, Fans Got Emotional Watching His Old Clip

Schumi's avid supporters have become emotional after watching an old video of him.

The current health state of Michael Schumacher remains to be one of the many unsolved mysteries in the field of sports racing. The Formula 1 legend has suffered fatal head injuries after hitting his head on a rock while skiing in the French Alps four years ago. Despite the fans’ insistent demand for updates, Schumi’s family has maintained that they will keep things as private as possible.

Last month, Corinna Betsch, along with son Mick, 19, and daughter Gina-Maria, 21, has released a statement thanking all the supporters of Michael Schumacher for their unending love. Schumi’s manager, Sabine Kehm, said that the family of the Formula 1 legend appreciates all the little things that her client’s followers did for him. The Daily Mail shared that the clan is grateful for their “empathy” and understanding their stand to keep the details of Michael’s health as a private matter.

“What can be said is that the family really appreciates the empathy of the fans. The people really do see and understand (his health situation) is not to be shared in the public eye.”

Recently, the Daily Star reported that avid followers of Michael Schumacher have become so emotional after a previous episode Top Gear was replayed. In the clip, Formula 1 legend dressed as a mysterious driver. Afterwards, English broadcaster, journalist and writer Jeremy Clarkson asked Schumi to take off his helmet.

Devoted fans of the German racing driver were quick to express their thoughts about the replayed episode on social media. Most followers of Michael Schumacher said it was hard for them to see the Formula 1 legend. One fan even stated he could not believe that they will never hear his voice or see his face again.

“Top Gear on Dave and it’s the one with Michael Schumacher in. Great memories, yet so sad.”

Though updates about the health of Michael Schumacher have been so scarce in the past few years, previous reports claimed that the Formula 1 legend is doing well. However, in September 2017, Express shared that the German racing driver might be transported to the United States to try a state-of-the-art medication. A certain Dr. Mark Meeks, reportedly, said that his team could possibly help Schumi recover.

“We have extensive experience with trauma patients. There is hardly a clinic in all of Europe dealing with as many cases as we.”

Also, Sabine Kehm previously denied the malicious reports saying that Michael Schumacher can already walk and talk with the help of his nurses. Schumi’s manager clarified that he could not move yet. She reiterated that privacy is very important to the family.

“Such speculation is irresponsible, because given the seriousness of his injuries, his privacy is very important for Michael. Unfortunately they also give false hopes to many involved people.”

Other reports suggested that there is still hope for the Formula 1 legend. However, experts suggested that a full recovery might not be possible anymore. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates about Michael Schumacher!