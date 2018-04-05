Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Share Rare Family Photo

The West family gathered together for a family photo during Easter.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West took to Instagram and Twitter on Wednesday to share a family photo, according to E! News. The photo featured Kim, Kanye, 4-year-old North West, 2-year-old Saint West and newborn baby girl Chicago West. E! News reports, it is the first snapshot Kardashian and West have shared with their newly expanded family. The kids must have put up a fight before getting into the photo by the reality star’s caption.

“I don’t think you really understand how hard it is to take a good family photo. This was all we got before all three kids started crying. I think I cried too.”

Kim said on Twitter, “One hand holding the baby and the other hand grabbing the back of Saints shirt because he kept running away lol.”

The pictures were part of the family’s Easter holiday celebrations. The Kardashian family gathered last Sunday for a celebration at one of their homes. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott brought baby Stormi Webster for gathering. Kourtney Kardashian’s children Mason Disick, Penelope Disick, and Reign Disick also participated in an Easter egg hunt alongside their cousins.

In the family pic, Kim wore a long, fitted, champagne-colored dress while holding sleeping baby Chicago. West sported a white collared shirt, black pants, and black sneakers, while son Saint was his mini-me in a short-sleeved white shirt, black pants, and black Vans shoes. North — who wore a red embroidered sweater, which she paired with sandals and black and feathered top and pants — was all smiles as she flashed a peace sign with her left hand, according to People.

I don’t think you really understand how hard it is to take a good family pic. This was all we got before all three kids started crying. I think I cried too pic.twitter.com/BPABMliaU5 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 4, 2018

According to Harper’s Bazaar, the reality star has previously shared candids and selfies with little Chicago since her birth on January 15, but this marks the infant’s first appearance with both her parents and two older siblings. This is the latest of heartfelt family moments Kim has recently shared on social media, according to the report. The entrepreneur posted a close-up of Saint giving his little sister a kiss on the nose over the weekend.

Easter pics coming soon on my app! pic.twitter.com/VZB1lIBbvk — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 4, 2018

Kim also documented a family trip to the zoo with Kanye, North, and Saint a week before that. Kardashian also shared a picture of Kanye carrying North on his shoulders at the March for Our Lives rally, which the three of them attended together, according to Harper’s Bazaar.