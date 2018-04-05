‘Counting On’ Fans Slam Jill Duggar Dillard For Making Her Son Walk For Hours For Food, Reports ‘In Touch’

The former realty star made her son walk for over an hour in the hot sun for the family's favorite brand of fast food.

Jill Duggar Dillard may no longer appear on her family’s television show, Counting On, but the former reality star is still very much in the spotlight. This is partially thanks to her controversial husband, who has a hard time keeping tweets to himself. However, this time, Jill was under fire for making her son walk an hour and 10 minutes to get Chick-fil-A while his father was busy at work with the “church team” during a recent trip to Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Fans were immediately concerned for her older son Israel’s welfare after seeing him walk all that way in the blazing hot sun, according to In Touch. The photos Jill posted on Instagram certainly didn’t make her case for making her toddler walk all that way any better, as Israel looked absolutely miserable. She did, however, stress that she didn’t walk all the way back with her boys, as it was too far, but fans were concerned about him walking that far in the first place.

Other fans slammed Jill Duggar Dillard for allowing her sons to be outside without proper shade on their faces, saying that they could very likely burn on a sunny day such as the one they experienced in Colorado.

Those concerned about Israel’s welfare and the sun weren’t the only ones to have words for Jill. Others were upset over the fact that she allowed her sons to be near exhaust and fuel and felt that it was a safety hazard to have her sons so close to a busy street.

Another fan said she thought her choice to feed her children fast food was irresponsible, citing it as downright poison. Then, there were the concerns over Sam’s stroller, with many followers stating they felt that Sam was far too big for it.

Jill Duggar Dillard is certainly no stranger to controversy. It is suspected that she and her husband, Derick Dillard, use “blanket training” in which babies are wrapped up tightly in a blanket and told not to move from a specific space. If they do, they are swatted with a ruler or other object to help them learn discipline and self-control.