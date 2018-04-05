‘Spyro Reignited Trilogy’ Officially Announced, Burning Fans With Nostalgic Fire This September

Spyro the Dragon is scheduled to fly his way into the latest gaming consoles this September.

With the success of remastered video game compilations such as Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, more and more classics are being brought back to life and released on the latest gaming consoles. Spyro the Dragon and the series of games he appears in had previously been rumored to be coming out in a brand new collection for modern consoles. After months of speculation, Activision has finally announced the little dragon’s return with a brand new title called the Spyro Reignited Trilogy.

As reported by Gamespot, the trilogy will be comprised of the three original Spyro titles that were released for the original PlayStation from 1998 to 2000. The games are Spyro the Dragon, Spyro 2: Ripto’s Rage!, and Spyro: Year of the Dragon. All of the games have been meticulously remastered with updated graphics, music, and sounds that should make it feel right at home on modern full HD and 4K television screens.

The game is scheduled to be released on September 21 for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, Xbox One, and the Xbox One X. The release date marks the return of the iconic dragon just in time to celebrate the franchise’s 20th anniversary. Fans who are interested can also pre-order the game for $39.99, which is available on the aforementioned platforms.

According to IGN, Activision had apparently placed a nifty little Easter egg for players who have already bought a copy of Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy. Players can apparently enter the infamous cheat code, up, up, down, down, left, right, left, right, square, while on the main menu of Crash Bandicoot Warped to watch a hidden trailer for the upcoming video game collection.

Aside from the upcoming game’s updated graphics, the developers have apparently reached out to some of the original voice actors for the classic titles in order to re-record their voices. Tom Kenny, the voice actor for Spyro in the second and third installment of the original series, has returned to play the iconic violet dragon in the upcoming trilogy. The developer has not yet confirmed if a port would be released for the Nintendo Switch or the PC.

Check out the upcoming game’s announcement trailer below: