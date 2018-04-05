‘Teen Mom OG’: Dr. Drew Reveals His Thoughts On Ryan Edwards

Find out what Dr. Drew thinks of Ryan Edwards' situation.

Teen Mom OG reunion host, Dr. Drew Pinsky, recently opened up about Ryan Edwards. Dr. Drew, who often talks about deep, personal issues with the cast of the MTV reality series, is now giving his opinion on Ryan’s recent issues.

According to an April 5 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Dr. Drew is speaking out on Ryan Edwards’ addiction and recent behavior towards his baby mama, Maci Bookout. As many Teen Mom OG fans know, Ryan has admitted to having a heroin addiction in the past and was recently arrested in connection with a former heroin possession charge. In addition, he has also had a protection order slapped against him by Maci and her husband, Taylor McKinney.

Maci Bookout claims that Ryan Edwards has threatened to hurt her, kidnap their son, 9-year-old Bentley, and said he would “put a bullet” in her husband Taylor Mckinney’s head. Now, Dr. Drew claims that all anybody wants is for Ryan to simply get better.

Dr. Drew states that “everybody” wants to see Ryan Edwards beat his demons and offered some advice for the Teen Mom OG dad.

“More treatment, more treatment, more treatment,” Pinsky says, adding that like anyone with any condition, Ryan needs “more treatment for a long period of time.”

Dr. Drew Pinsky also went on to reveal that Ryan Edwards’ issues are “life-threatening problems” and that they need to be dealt with as soon as possible. Drew added that the Teen Mom OG star is “no different from anybody else” and that he could become a success story if he stays on the right path. Pinsky revealed that everyone should “say a prayer” for Ryan and hope that he continues to get the treatment that he needs.

As for Maci Bookout dealing with the issues and problems that her connection to Ryan Edwards brings her, Dr. Drew says that the Teen Mom OG star can call him whenever she needs to talk.

“She knows I’m available,” he confirmed.

Ryan Edwards checked into rehab in May of 2017 after he was filmed by Teen Mom OG cameras driving under the influence, slurring his words, and falling asleep behind the wheel of his car. He later revealed he was addicted to heroin.

Teen Mom OG airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.