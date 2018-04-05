It’s Official! Lala Kent’s Boyfriend Is Coming To Bravo, See The Photo Evidence

Randall Emmett just shared a photo of himself filming with Bravo.

Lala Kent’s boyfriend, Randall Emmett, hasn’t been seen on any episodes of Vanderpump Rules despite their two year relationship. However, when it comes to his views on Bravo TV, Emmett isn’t against the network by any means. In fact, he will soon be seen on one of the network’s most popular shows.

Just weeks after Kent wrapped production on the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules, Emmett posted an image of himself on Instagram with Flipping Out stars Jeff Lewis and Jenni Pulos and confirmed he had filmed a renovation at his home with the cast.

“Amazing day with [Jeff Lewis], [Jenni Pulos], and his amazing team helping with my renovation on his show [Flipping Out],” he captioned the image.

Although some suspected that the episode would serve as a Bravo crossover, it doesn’t appear that Kent will be involved. After all, she and Emmett have been extremely private about their relationship when it comes to what is discussed on Vanderpump Rules and don’t share much on their social media pages.

Kent and Emmett began dating one another in early 2016 and Kent was quickly targeted with allegations of being a homewrecker due to the fact that Emmett was still married to actress Ambyr Childers at the start of their relationship. Then, after their divorce was finalized, Kent confirmed Childers was first to move on from her marriage and did so before she and Emmett began dating.

After filming Flipping Out earlier this month, Randall Emmett and his girlfriend, Lala Kent, traveled to Miami with his two kids, daughters London and Rylee. On Instagram, both Emmett and Kent have shared photos and videos from their trip but haven’t yet included any images of one another on their pages.

While Kent and Emmett haven’t been seen together on Vanderpump Rules, Kent has addressed her boyfriend and their romance on the show on numerous occasions and on Monday night, Emmett made his presence known by sending a bouquet of roses to Kent during her cast trip to Playa Del Carmen, Mexico. During the episode, Kent revealed the roses and read an accompanying note sent to her by her man.

To see more of Lala Kent and her co-stars, don’t miss Vanderpump Rules Season 6 on Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.