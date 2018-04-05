‘Gilmore Girls’: Lauren Graham Doesn’t Think The Show Will Return

'Gilmore Girls' fans are devastated by Lauren Graham's recent comments.

Gilmore Girls fans may never see what happens after the shocking revival cliffhanger. The show, which returned to Netflix for a highly anticipated four-episode revival titled A Year In The Life in 2016, may not get another season says actress Lauren Graham, who plays Lorelai Gilmore on the series.

According to an April 4 report by Page Six, Lauren Graham revealed during a recent interview that she feels “satisfied” with the limit series and that she thinks “that’s where it ends.” As many Gilmore Girls fans know, the revival ended with Luke and Lorelai finally getting married and then Rory (Alexis Bledel) telling her mother that she was pregnant.

Gilmore Girls viewers did not get to learn who the father of Rory’s baby was, as there are many possible options. The father could have been her ex-boyfriend, Logan, with whom she had been hooking up on the regular in secret, her actual boyfriend, who she kept forgetting about during the four-episode run, or even a one-night stand she had after a comic book convention. Some Gilmore Girls fans believe that her former love Jess (Milo Ventimiglia) could even be the father of the baby. However, viewers may never find out the truth, or get to see Rory raise her child.

Lauren Graham revealed that her thoughts on not doing more Gilmore Girls weren’t due to any type of ill feelings toward the character or the Netflix revival. In fact, she stated that returning to reprise the role of Lorelai was “probably the best feeling she’ll ever have as an actor.” However, the process wasn’t an easy one due to the fact that one beloved cast member, Edward Herman who played Lorelai’s father, Richard, wasn’t there. Herman passed away in 2005, and this passing was addressed in the revival.

We'll have the usual. Back at our regular table in 2 days. pic.twitter.com/TkpALUtzQ0 — Gilmore Girls (@GilmoreGirls) November 23, 2016

Lauren Graham says it was “strange” to do the show without him and added that she wanted to “honor his memory.” In addition, the actress added that while filming Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, she felt the presence of her mother very strongly through the stories that were told. In the revival, Lorelai deals with the death of her father, and her always-rocky relationship with her mother, which goes from bad to worse, and then gets a bit better by the show’s end.

Gilmore Girls fans are currently still holding out hope that there will be another season of the revival on Netflix despite Lauren Graham’s recent comments on the show.