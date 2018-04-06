Jennifer Aniston Reportedly To Romance Brad Pitt: His New Girlfriend Changed Plan, Claims ‘Hollywood Life’

Brad Pitt is reportedly enjoying a blossoming friendship with a rockstar MIT professor, Neri Oxman, leaving Jennifer Aniston, who still loves him, feeling 'crushed.'

Jennifer Aniston isn’t exactly having the greatest 2018. From her highly publicized failed marriage to Justin Theroux to facing the seemingly endless flood of rumors about Brad Pitt, Jennifer can’t seem to get a break. And now, according to a new report, Aniston is feeling worse than ever after learning about Brad’s rumored new girlfriend.

Once known as the golden couple, Jennifer and Brad still — in the minds of some fans — seem destined to be together. And after her relationship with Theroux fell apart, Aniston felt the same way. But just as Jennifer was finally ready to romance Brad Pitt, she learned about his new girlfriend, an insider told Hollywood Life.

Brad Pitt’s Rumored Romance With MIT Professor Neri Oxman Leaves Jennifer Aniston ‘Crushed’

The father of six kids, ranging from Maddox to Shiloh Jolie-Pitt to twins Knox and Vivienne, has been busy romancing a famous MIT professor and architect named Neri Oxman. And the news that the 54-year-old actor has put his problems with Angelina Jolie in the past to move forward in his love life has left Aniston “crushed,” said the source.

“Jen is crushed after hearing the rumors that Brad has been talking to a beautiful, Angelina Jolie lookalike, MIT professor.”

According to the insider, Jennifer and Brad have been talking frequently once more. Because of their communications, Aniston reportedly was hoping that she and Pitt could rekindle their romance.

Jennifer Aniston ‘Never Stopped Loving’ Brad Pitt

Although Jennifer was reportedly upset when her marriage to Justin Theroux crumbled, she felt that there was a silver lining to that relationship cloud, claimed the source. Aniston felt that having her relationship with her second husband fail so soon after Brad’s marriage to Angelina Jolie was somewhat of a blessing, according to the insider.

“When [Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston] both became recently single, Jen thought the timing couldn’t be better, and she might have her fairytale, happy ending with Brad after all. Jen never stopped loving him.”

However, Aniston may be too much of a believer in all those reports on Pitt’s rumored new girlfriend. While Hollywood Life‘s insider is describing Jennifer as “crushed” by the reports that Brad has a new girlfriend, some descriptions are putting the emphasis on the “friend” part of Pitt’s new relationship.

EXCLUSIVE: Brad Pitt is spending time with an acclaimed architect, award-winning artist and rockstar MIT professor Neri Oxman https://t.co/UdXy57xPRt — Page Six (@PageSix) April 6, 2018

Brad Pitt Enjoying ‘Professional Friendship’ With MIT Professor, Leaving Him Free For Jennifer Aniston?

Page Six is putting a different spin on Pitt’s relationship with Neri Oxman, who also is an artist. Brad is known to be fascinated by both architecture and art, and he became acquainted with Neri through an architecture project at MIT. Although Brad and the so-called “rockstar” professor are friends, even working together on a project, it’s all about business rather than pleasure, an insider told the newspaper.

Forget the rumors of a blind date or matchmaking from mutual friends, according to the source.

“Brad and Neri instantly hit it off because they share the same passion for architecture, design and art. This is best described as a professional friendship.”

While it’s professional for now, the insider confirmed that they are spending more time together. Pitt reportedly views his new pal as “fascinating,” but both are being “cautious,” according to the source.