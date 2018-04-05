‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Tyler Baltierra May Go To Rehab Now That Catelynn Lowell Is Home, Reports ‘In Touch’

Will Tyler head to treatment now that Catelynn has completed her rehab stint?

Teen Mom OG star Tyler Baltierra has been standing strong for the past six months. During that time, Tyler was on daddy duty solo while his wife, Catelynn Lowell, checked in and out of rehab multiple times to deal with depression, suicidal thoughts, and trauma issues from her past. Now, it may be Tyler’s turn to get some help.

According to an April 5 report by In Touch Weekly Magazine, Tyler Baltierra is considering heading to rehab to work on some of his own issues. Last week, the Teen Mom OG dad worried some fans when he shared his thoughts on his own depression issues via social media. Tyler claimed that although he was at home with his wife and daughter sleeping peacefully around him, he felt “so empty” and “so alone.”

Catelynn Lowell quickly jumped in to offer her support to her husband, saying that she was “sorry” he felt that way and that she would “do anything to help” the Teen Mom OG fan favorite through this tough time in his life. A source close to Tyler recently told Radar Online that the reality TV dad “isn’t opposed” to going to rehab to get some treatment, and because of all the issues he’s been dealing with Catelynn’s rehab, his father Butch entering treatment, parenting his daughter Nova alone, and running his clothing company solo, he’s put his own needs on the “back burner.” The insider revealed that going to rehab would “really help” Tyler at the moment.

The source went on to say that rehab and therapy “really helped” Catelynn Lowell. The Teen Mom OG star spent months in treatment after falling on dark times and contemplating suicide.

“She realizes how much stuff she really put Tyler though,” the source revealed, adding that the couple have basically switched roles when it comes to parenting Nova and other aspects of their life, which could mean some free time for Tyler Baltierra to work on himself and his own issues.

Fans can see more of Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell’s journey when Teen Mom OG airs on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.