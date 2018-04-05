‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Latest Comings And Goings Points To Trouble For Gabi

It looks like more bad news for Gabi Hernandez.

Days of Our Lives spoilers have revealed that Gabi Hernandez (Camilla Banus) will soon find out her fate. Gabi has been on trial for the murder of Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis), and it’s nearly time for her to learn the verdict. However, she may not be happy with how it all turns out.

According to Soap Opera News, the latest Days of Our Lives comings and goings reveal that three characters have been cast on the NBC soap, and they point to Gabi heading back to prison. Actresses Lauren Albert, Katelyn Gault, and Raquel Bell will all be seen on DOOL this month.

The report reveals that Lauren Albert will portray the character of Cathy, who is described as being an inmate. Perhaps, after Gabi is convicted of murder, she’ll befriend Cathy while in prison. Days of Our Lives viewers know that Gabi could use all the friends she can get at the moment, especially since her best friend, Abigail Deveraux-DiMera (Marci Miller), sold her out at the trial. However, Gabi doesn’t know that Abby is currently dealing with a split personality disorder and it was her alter-ego, not Abigail herself, who lied and told the jury that Gabi had confessed to killing Andre.

Meanwhile, actress Katelyn Gault will appear in the same episode as Lauren Albert’s Cathy on April 23. Gault will portray a guard and likely share scenes with Camilla Banus’ Gabi when she goes back to jail for murder. Raquel Bell has been playing an EMT on Days of Our Lives since 2012 and will return to the role. Bell’s character likely won’t interact with Gabi, but she’ll possibly share scenes with JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss), who is training to be an EMT.

In the latest #DAYS, fearing she's losing her mind, a desperate Abigail asks Marlena for help.https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/R7gewEv6bL — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) April 5, 2018

However, many Days of Our Lives fans are hoping that Gabi Hernandez’s prison stint won’t be a long one. The real killer, Abigail, is still walking free, and when people learn she killed Andre and that she’s suffering from serious mental health issues, Gabi will likely be set free from prison and reunite with her adorable daughter, Arianna.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.