Powerball Jackpot Climbs To $74 Million, No Jackpot Winners In Latest Drawing

There were no jackpot game winners in the Wednesday night Powerball game, increasing the jackpot for the next drawing to at least $74 million.

The winning numbers in April 5 game were 24-42-54-64, Powerball 24, and Power Play 4x.

A single game-winner in Saturday night’s drawing will have the option of walking away with a cash prize of $44.9 million.

According to the Magnolia Reporter, there were three Match 5 game winners in the latest drawing, earning each winner a prize of $1 million each. Two of the winning tickets were sold in California and the other in Ohio, with the Ohio game winner increasing their prize to $3 million by also hitting the Power Play.

Powerball drawings are held every Wednesday and Friday night at 11 p.m.

Meanwhile, a single Mega Millions game player from New Jersey recently struck it rich by winning the $521 million jackpot in the March 23 drawing, one of the largest in the game’s history.

News of the lucky player was posted on the Mega Millions website. The winning numbers were 11, 28, 31, 46 and 59, with a Mega Ball of 1. The winner has the option of walking away with a $324 million cash prize.

The largest prize in game history was recorded in 2012 when the jackpot reached $656 million.

Scott Olson / Getty Images

“Friday night’s drawing produced a single winning ticket sold in New Jersey,” the statement said. “The jackpot winner will receive an estimated prize of $521 million.”

Friday night’s drawing also produced two $1 million winning tickets, where players in Ohio and Texas matched all five white balls.

The next Mega Millions game drawing will be Friday night when the jackpot will be worth at least $45 million with a cash option of $27 million.

According to MLive.com, the winning numbers in the April 3 drawing were 4-29-39-42-62, Mega Ball 14, Megaplier 2x.

Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. The odds of winning the jackpot is 1 in 302 million. The game is played in 44 states, plus the District of Columbia and the Virgin Islands. Tickets cost $2 each.