‘The Winds Of Winter’ Release Date: George R.R. Martin Hints A Late 2018 Launch, Shares Some Cryptic Clues

Fans were sent into a frenzy after a fan claimed that GRRM has already completed the novel and that a few advance copies were released.

Many fans are still unaware of the latest status of The Winds of Winter novel. George R.R. Martin has announced his plans to start writing the sixth installment of the A Song of Ice and Fire series in 2011, following the release of A Dance With Dragons. However, the 69-year-old writer has been keeping details about the imminent book up until now.

In July 2017, George R.R. Martin bravely addressed two of the major speculations hounding The Winds of Winter. Through his LiveJournal blog, the brain behind the Game of Thrones series made it clear that he has not completed the sixth A Song of Ice and Fire book yet. The New Mexican author clarified that he still needs “months” before he could finally complete the much-awaited novel.

“I am still working on it, I am still months away (how many? good question), I still have good days and bad days, and that’s all I care to say.”

In the same post, George R.R. Martin said that he did not stop writing the highly-anticipated tome because of his hectic schedule. The Nightflyers also criticized the claims saying that he has not produced any pages for The Winds of Winter book yet. He said both rumors are “equally false and equally moronic.”

“And, yes, I know you all want to know about THE WINDS OF WINTER too. I’ve seen some truly weird reports about WOW on the internet of late, by ‘journalists’ who make their stories up out of whole cloth. I don’t know which story is more absurd, the one that says the book is finished and I’ve been sitting on it for some nefarious reason, or the one that says I have no pages.”

George R.R. Martin, however, teased that The Winds of Winter could possibly arrive along with the first volume of the Fire and Blood series. The veteran writer said that, aside from writing the scripts and storylines of the upcoming five Game of Thrones spinoffs, he is also working on a new book series that covers the fake histories of the Targaryen kings. The A Clash of Kings author furthered that the two novels might be published in late 2018 or early 2019.

“Whether WINDS or the first volume of FIRE AND BLOOD will be the first to hit the bookstores is hard to say at this juncture, but I do think you will have a Westeros book from me in 2018… and who knows, maybe two. A boy can dream…”

Last week, George R.R. Martin published a new blog entry that is in reference to either The Winds of Winter or the imminent Game of Thrones spinoffs. Otakukart shared the veteran writer could possibly be hinting the number of GOT shows that are currently in production. It can be noted that GRRM previously told his supporters that he decided to take a break from blogging to focus more on the “exciting things” that he has planned for the popular series.

Meanwhile, Express shared that an April Fool’s joke has sent fans into a frenzy. The news outlet reported a Reedit user stated that George R.R. Martin has already completed The Winds of Winter book. The fan even claimed that he already has his own copy of the much-awaited novel.

The post even attached a hyperlink leading to a fan-made cover art. The alleged The Winds of Winter book cover featured a handsome gentleman and a redhead lady against a snowy backdrop. While some fans just laughed at the joke, a few did not like it.

“He spent so many years making us wait and yet it’s so short?? No wonder he used a pen name. Clearly ashamed. Digging the new art style though. Very classy.”

George R.R. Martin has yet to announce the official release date of the upcoming sixth book of the A Song of Ice and Fire series. Hence, devoted followers of the veteran author should take all the rumors lightly until everything is proven true and correct. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates about The Winds of Winter!